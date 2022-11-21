Holiday Tequila Cocktail Recipes

Whether toasting with your inner circle, convening virtually or commemorating individually, the Tequila Cazadores brand invites you to #BringCaztotheTable and weave in Mexican traditions such as Posadas that can further add to your festivities– all while infusing the occasion with food and cocktails that pack a punch of unique flavor and fun to your celebration. The cornerstone of Posadas, a Mexican and predominantly Latinx holiday tradition, is gathering loved ones. It incites singing, eating, drinking along with overall merriment. Lasting nine nights (December 16 – December 24th), different qualities such as strength, joy, justice and service to the community are mediated upon. After this moment of reflection, games and instruments are played while food is passed around. This season, Tequila Cazadores will be unveiling how to adapt Posada traditions to the modern world and show you how these bold, heartfelt Mexican traditions can liven up your festivities no matter how you choose to celebrate this year.

To bring this unique holiday spirit to life, Tequila Cazadores has partnered with a myriad of lifestyle, trade and food influencers that will be unveiling how to incorporate new and old holiday traditions into this year’s celebrations and mix up delicious cocktails. The refreshing Polo Norte and Spiced Apple Cider Mula bring elements of ginger, blueberry and spiced apple. The warm and enveloping Chai Tequila Caliente andPosada Poncheare sure to delight as well.

Tequila Cazadores, the unexpected spirit of the season, brings with it an intricate flavor palate that ranges from citrus fruits to deep vanilla flavors and, pending the expression, has notes of roasted apples and nutmeg. Made from 100% Blue Weber agave, the spirit is harvested and aged using a 7-step fully sustainable and zero waste production process.

Tequila Cazadores can be purchased online for delivery at several e-commerce retailers. Click here for more details.

Below, are the latest holiday cocktail offerings from the brand that will help you #BringCaztotheTable with refreshingly crisp drinks as well as warm and cozy concoctions for you to enjoy from the comfort of your home.

Spiced Apple Cider Mula

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz. Tequila Cazadores Reposado

1 tsp. Spiced Apple Cider Powder

1 Lemon Wedge

Top with Ginger Beer

Pinch Nutmeg

Method:

In a mixing glass combine the first three ingredients with ice, shake and serve over the rocks, top with ginger beer and sprinkle nutmeg. Garnish with lemon and mint.

Polo Norte

Ingredients:

1-1/2 oz. Tequila Cazadores Blanco

3/4 oz. Agave Syrup

3/4 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

6 Blueberries, muddled

Top with Ginger Beer

Dash of Nutmeg

Method:

In a cocktail shaker gently muddle blueberries and combine all ingredients except ginger beer. Add ice and shake vigorously. Serve in a rocks glass over ice, top with ginger beer and garnish with a lemon twist.

Chai Tequila Caliente

Ingredients:

1 oz. Tequila Cazadores Reposado

½ oz. Blood Orange Puree

1 oz. Agave Nectar

4 oz. Hot Chai Tea

3 Whole Cloves

Whipped Cream

Cinnamon powder

Orange peel

Method:

In a coffee mug, combine all the ingredients and top with whipped cream, cinnamon powder and orange peel. Serve hot.

Posada Ponche

Ingredients:

1 oz. Tequila Cazadores Añejo

1/2 oz. Blood Orange Puree

1 package of Apple Cider

5 oz. Hot Water

2 Star Anise

Method:

In a mug combine apple cider, hot water, blood orange puree and mix well, add the rest of the ingredients and serve. Garnish with orange peel.