Holiday Season in Franklin to Include Virtual Tree Lighting, Drive-Thru Event & More

The City of Franklin is planning special 2020 Christmas celebrations in December. This year is a little different from past years and the City is planning to celebrate the holiday season and keep citizens safe.

New this year will be an opportunity for neighborhoods to have a special Santa Claus visit on a drive-by sleigh escorted by the Franklin Fire Department. Neighborhoods can request a visit through the City Website, at www.franklintn.gov/santavisit. Applications will be reviewed and assigned a Saturday beginning in late November through December 19. The deadline to apply will be November 1.

On December 4th and 5th, the City of Franklin Parks Department will host a festive Christmas drive through at Eastern Flank Park. Families can pile in the car and drive through the park to see Christmas Lights, characters and more! The hours will be 5-8pm on Friday and Saturday.

The City has decided to bring The Shindellas back along with the Freedom Intermediate School Choir and other special guests for a fun virtual tree lighting program to air on the City’s social channels and Franklin TV on Thanksgiving evening. Citizens are invited to come downtown later that evening and throughout the holiday weekend to see the beautifully lit Christmas tree on the square.

“We love celebrating Christmas in Franklin, and we are not going to let the pandemic spoil our fun,” said Franklin Mayor Dr. Ken Moore. “These new events will help our community remain safe and socially distanced but still enjoy the spirit of Christmas and the holiday season. We’d like to thank our sponsors who join us for Christmas every year, Middle Tennessee Electric and Williamson Medical”

Stay tuned to the City of Franklin website for updates about the Franklin Christmas Festivities.