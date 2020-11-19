Our Favorite Holiday Recipes: Sweet Potato Casserole

This year we are sharing some of our favorite holiday recipes.

Today, we are sharing a classic holiday recipe – Sweet Potato Casserole.

Sweet Potato Casserole

from Michael Carpenter

Ingredients

1 40 oz can sweet potatoes, drained or 2 1/2 lbs sweet potatoes

½ cup of sugar

¼ cup butter softened

2 large eggs

½ tsp salt

1 tsp vanilla

½ tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp grated nutmeg

Topping

1 cup flaked coconut

1 cup light brown sugar

⅓ cup self-rising flour or all-purpose flour with a pinch of baking powder (I use the all-purpose flour)

1 cup chopped nuts (I use pecans)

¼ cup melted butter

Instructions

Mash sweet potatoes and beat at medium speed with an electric mixer with sugar, butter, eggs, salt, vanilla, and spices. When smooth, pour into a greased 2-quart baking dish.

Stir together coconut, brown sugar, flour, nuts, and melted butter. Spread on top of sweet potatoes (cover and chill up to 4 hours at this point). Bake uncovered at 325 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes.