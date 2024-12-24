Holiday Recipe: Pecan & Fig Jam Holiday Cake

Spice up your holiday gatherings with a taste of the South! This delicious recipe, brought to you by Southern City Flavors, is perfect for impressing guests and adding a new twist to your traditional table spread this holiday season. Whether you’re hosting family, throwing a party, or simply creating warm memories at home, this recipe is crafted to bring people together and make your holiday season even more flavorful. Ready to start a new holiday tradition? Dive into the recipe below!

Pecan & Fig Jam Holiday Cake

Ingredients:

1 ½ cup unsalted butter (room temp)

unsalted butter (room temp) 8 oz cream cheese (room temp)

(room temp) 3 cups sugar

sugar 6 large eggs (room temp)

(room temp) 1 tsp salt

1 ½ cup all purpose flour ( sift then measure)

1 ½ cup cake flour (sift then measure)

2 tsp pure vanilla extract

2 tsp pure almond extract

Preheat oven to 325*. Coat your pan with non-stick spray.

With a mixer, beat together butter and cream cheese on medium until fluffy. Once mixture is fluffy, be sure to scrape mixture from sides of bowl and mix again.

Add in sugar, vanilla extract and almond. Still on medium speed, beat until light and fluffy.

Reduce speed to low. Alternate adding 1 egg and 1/2 cup of flours until all eggs and flours are gone. Be sure to once again scrape sides of bowl and repeat mixing. Pour your batter into coated pan.

Bake for approx. 1 hour and 30 minutes or until a tooth pick comes out clean or with dry crumbs. Let cool.

Spread a few dollops of fig jam along the middle of cake. Top jam with pecans and powdered sugar.

Looking to elevate your holiday feast even more? Southern City Flavors offers a delicious selection of Southern-inspired prepared goods that make unforgettable gifts and delightful additions to any holiday menu. From richly flavored sauces to savory seasonings to dessert mixes, their products add that perfect touch of Southern charm to every dish. Make this season extra special by adding a little Southern City Flavors to your festivities!

Southern City Flavors is a local, family-owned business with deep roots in Tennessee. They are dedicated to bringing the rich, comforting tastes of Southern cuisine to kitchens everywhere. Each product is crafted in small batches in their Lebanon, TN, kitchen, using quality ingredients to ensure authentic flavors that capture the heart of Southern hospitality.

Shop Southern City Flavors’ exceptional selection of goods online!

Visit our HomeTown Holidays Sponsors and Gift Guides

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email