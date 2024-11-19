Holiday Recipe: Gooey Raspberry Pecan Breakfast Bars

Spice up your holiday gatherings with a taste of the South! This delicious recipe, brought to you by Southern City Flavors, is perfect for impressing guests and adding a new twist to your traditional table spread this holiday season. Whether you’re hosting family, throwing a party, or simply creating warm memories at home, this recipe is crafted to bring people together and make your holiday season even more flavorful. Ready to start a new holiday tradition? Dive into the recipe below!

Gooey Raspberry Pecan Breakfast Bars

Ingredients:

2 cups oatmeal

1/4 cup peanut butter

1/4 cup brown sugar

a jar of Southern City Flavors Raspberry Jam

Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease an 8 x 10 baking dish with non-stick spray.

In a bowl mix together oatmeal, peanut butter and brown sugar.

Cover bottom of baking dish with half of mixture being sure to pat down firmly. Spoon Raspberry Jam over top. Spreading until there is enough jam to create a thin layer across the mixture.

Top jam with second layer of mixture.

Bake for about 20 minutes to allow jam and peanut butter to melt. Pull from oven. Let sit until fully cooled. Cut into squares.

Looking to elevate your holiday feast even more? Southern City Flavors offers a delicious selection of Southern-inspired prepared goods that make unforgettable gifts and delightful additions to any holiday menu. From richly flavored sauces to savory seasonings to dessert mixes, their products add that perfect touch of Southern charm to every dish. Make this season extra special by adding a little Southern City Flavors to your festivities!

Southern City Flavors is a local, family-owned business with deep roots in Tennessee. They are dedicated to bringing the rich, comforting tastes of Southern cuisine to kitchens everywhere. Each product is crafted in small batches in their Lebanon, TN, kitchen, using quality ingredients to ensure authentic flavors that capture the heart of Southern hospitality.

Shop Southern City Flavors’ exceptional selection of goods online!

Visit our HomeTown Holidays Sponsors and Gift Guides

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email