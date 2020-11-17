Our Favorite Holiday Recipes: Cranberry Delight

This year we are sharing some of our favorite holiday recipes.

Today, we are sharing a cranberry recipe. Forget that canned cranberry and try this one!

When my oldest was in preschool, this dish was brought to the annual Thanksgiving buffet meal at school. Since then, we’ve made it a part of our family gatherings every year.

Even if you don’t like cranberries, you may like this. It’s almost like a dessert and works well with leftover turkey.

Cranberry Delight

from Donna Vissman

Ingredients

2 C Chopped apples (I use Granny Smith)

2 C whole cranberries (fresh)

1 1/4 C of sugar

For Topping

1 1/2 C of plain granola

1/3 C of Flour

1 stick of butter melted

1/2 C of pecans chopped

1/2 C brown sugar

3/4 tsp salt

Instructions

Mix together the first three ingredients and place in 9×9 pan. Mix remaining ingredients to create a topping and place on top of cranberries and apple mixture. Bake for one hour at 325 degrees.