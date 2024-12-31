Holiday Recipe: Bacon & Whiskey Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese

Spice up your holiday gatherings with a taste of the South! This delicious recipe, brought to you by Southern City Flavors, is perfect for impressing guests and adding a new twist to your traditional table spread this holiday season. Whether you’re hosting family, throwing a party, or simply creating warm memories at home, this recipe is crafted to bring people together and make your holiday season even more flavorful. Ready to start a new holiday tradition? Dive into the recipe below!

Bacon & Whiskey Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese

Ingredients:

1/4 cup butter

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup milk

2 cups heavy cream

2 cups shredded white cheddar

salt & pepper

1 box pasta (you can use elbow or small shells)

1 small pork shoulder

1 tsp vegetable oil

Southern City Flavors Bacon & Whiskey BBQ Sauce

In a slow cooker, pour 1 tsp vegetable oil and pork shoulder. Pour 1/2 jar of BBQ sauce over top. Cook on high until pork can be easily shred with a fork (typically 5 – 6 hours depending on pork size). Once shredded, more bbq sauce can be added if desired.

Bring a pot of water to boil. Cook pasta according to packaging.

Melt butter in sauce pan over medium heat. Stir in flour until it becomes smooth. Slowly pour in milk stirring until smooth & bubbly. Add in a pinch of salt & pepper to taste. Stir in cheese until melted fully. Stir/fold in pasta until fully coated.

Place mac & cheese in a casserole or baking dish.

Top with shredded bbq pork.

*Optional: top with bread crumbs, cheese crisp crumbs or jalapenos.

Looking to elevate your holiday feast even more? Southern City Flavors offers a delicious selection of Southern-inspired prepared goods that make unforgettable gifts and delightful additions to any holiday menu. From richly flavored sauces to savory seasonings to dessert mixes, their products add that perfect touch of Southern charm to every dish. Make this season extra special by adding a little Southern City Flavors to your festivities!

Southern City Flavors is a local, family-owned business with deep roots in Tennessee. They are dedicated to bringing the rich, comforting tastes of Southern cuisine to kitchens everywhere. Each product is crafted in small batches in their Lebanon, TN, kitchen, using quality ingredients to ensure authentic flavors that capture the heart of Southern hospitality.

Shop Southern City Flavors’ exceptional selection of goods online!

