Holiday Movie Schedule at the Franklin Theatre 2024

The Franklin Theatre wants to be a part of your holiday traditions. They have selected a great list of movies for the 2024 holiday season.

Below is the upcoming schedule of holiday movies at the Franklin Theatre.

The Franklin Theatre is located at 419 Main St, Franklin, TN 37064.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (PG-13)

November 29, 30, and December 3, 15, 16, 23, and 26

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (PG)

December 18, and 22

Home Alone

November 29, December 17, 18, 23, and 26

Polar Express (G)

December 16, 18, 21, and 23.

Visit our HomeTown Holidays Sponsors and Gift Guides

Love Actually (R)

December 19

Miracle on 34th Street

December 16

The Muppet Christmas Carol

December 19

Elf (PG)

November 30, December 20, 24, and 26

Die Hard

December 2 and 26

It’s a Wonderful Life (PG)

December 16, 23, 24, and 26.

Additional movie showings will be added. Individual tickets and to all holiday season performances and movies are now available at www.FranklinTheatre.com, by calling 615-538-2076 or at the box office.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email