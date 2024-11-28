Holiday Movie Schedule at the Franklin Theatre 2024

The Franklin Theatre wants to be a part of your holiday traditions. They have selected a great list of movies for the 2024 holiday season.
Below is the upcoming schedule of holiday movies at the Franklin Theatre.
The Franklin Theatre is located at 419 Main St, Franklin, TN 37064.
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (PG-13)
November 29, 30, and December 3, 15, 16, 23, and 26
How the Grinch Stole Christmas (PG)
December 18, and 22
Home Alone
November 29, December 17, 18, 23, and 26
Polar Express (G)
December 16, 18, 21, and 23.
Love Actually (R)
December 19
Miracle on 34th Street
December 16
The Muppet Christmas Carol
December 19
Elf (PG)
November 30, December 20, 24, and 26
Die Hard
December 2 and 26
It’s a Wonderful Life (PG)
December 16, 23, 24, and 26.
Additional movie showings will be added. Individual tickets and to all holiday season performances and movies are now available at www.FranklinTheatre.com, by calling 615-538-2076 or at the box office.
Please join our FREE Newsletter