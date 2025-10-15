Holiday Lights Open at Cheekwood on November 21

Nashville’s classic holiday tradition returns to Cheekwood Estate & Gardens with stunning new decorations courtesy of a world-famous florist, an additional creative light display on the Mansion lawn, and the familiar twinkling lights guests have enjoyed for more than a decade.

Former Chief Floral Designer for the White House, Laura Dowling, returns to Cheekwood

for the second year in a row to create elaborate custom decorations inside the Historic

Mansion that will delight guests and spread holiday cheer. This year’s theme is “Sweet

Dreams,” and is inspired by visions of sugarplums, candy-colored hues and chestnuts

roasting over an open fire.

The festive scenery begins at the front gates with elegant and creative light displays

guests are accustomed to seeing at Holiday LIGHTS. A 28-foot Pixel Pine Tree, which

features eye-catching three-dimensional custom light designs, returns to the center of

the Bradford Robertson Color Garden to welcome visitors on their journey through a

winter wonderland.

A one-mile walking path throughout the gardens will be aglow with over one million

lights. Each turn reveals a surprise, from the classic Peppermint Path with candy-cane

trees, to the stunning Bejeweled Bridge and Enchanted Esplanade. The new Sparkling

Serpentine display will dance across the Mansion lawn with 600 linear feet of

mesmerizing color. Cheekwood’s TRAINS! exhibit also sparkles with holiday magic that

will delight the young and young at heart.

Guests can also warm up with hot cocoa and seasonal libations, roast s’mores by a fire,

and shop for the perfect gift at the Holiday Marketplace.

“For over a decade, Cheekwood’s Holiday LIGHTS has been a cherished tradition, oﬀering

Nashville residents and visitors an elegant and timeless holiday experience,” said Jane

MacLeod, President and CEO of Cheekwood. “We are delighted to welcome guests once

again to enjoy the beauty and magic of over one million twinkling lights and festive

decorations that define this beloved community event.”

Holiday LIGHTS opens to the public November 21 and runs until January 4. A media

preview is scheduled for November 20 at 4:30 p.m.

Holiday Décor in the Mansion

The holiday cheer continues indoors at the Cheekwood Mansion. With the theme of

“Sweet Dreams,” Laura Dowling will re-imagine the holidays at Cheekwood with new

color schemes, special vignettes and charming features including a woodlands-inspired

allée and harlequin trellis niche, cozy fireside table settings, and a breathtaking winter

wonderland display, complete with glittery handmade snowflakes. All the décor is

designed to complement the architecture and interiors at Cheekwood and create a

warm and welcoming ambiance for guests.

Guests are welcome to tour the Mansion during the day from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. or in

the evening from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. during Holiday LIGHTS.

Holiday Afternoon Tea

Festive holiday-inspired afternoon tea will be served in Cheekwood’s Café 29 from 1:30

p.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from December 2 until January 2

except for Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Enjoy tableside service with seasonal

holiday teas and delicious sweet and savory bites. Reservations can be made for parties

of 2 or 4. Tea service is $50 per person for Cheekwood members and $50 plus the cost of

a Gardens and Mansion admission ticket for non-members. Reserve tickets at

https://cheekwood.org/calendar-events/holiday-teas/

S’mores Stations and Seasonal Libations

While out exploring the luminous landscape, guests can stop by one of the kiosks to

warm up with hot cocoa or festive holiday cocktails. S’mores kits will be available to

purchase at the Holiday Marketplace to roast at the stations behind the Frist Learning

Center. S’mores and bar kiosks are only open in the evenings during Holiday LIGHTS.

Food is also available at Café 29, and guests can bring your own food and snacks from

home.

Daytime Visits with Santa

Saturdays & Sundays | 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

December 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21

Families can visit with Santa in the Historic Stable and Tack Room located in the Frist

Learning Center and bring letters to put in Santa’s mailbox.

Dog Visits with Santa

December 7 & 21 | 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Bring your four-legged family member to join the merriment and pose for photos with

Santa in the Frist Learning Center courtyard.

Holiday Marketplace

Cheekwood has three shopping destinations for the holiday season, each featuring

diﬀerent specialty merchandise. The Holiday Marketplace returns to the Frist Learning

Center Great Hall with one-of-a-kind keepsakes, décor, ornaments, and enchanting gifts.

In addition, thoughtfully curated items at the Garden Shop and Museum Shop will help

you find the perfect gift for everyone on your list.

Truist Holiday Gift Drive

During Holiday LIGHTS, Cheekwood is hosting a Holiday Gift Drive for military families in

collaboration with Truist Bank. Guests can purchase items from Cheekwood’s three shops

to donate. At the conclusion of the event, Truist volunteers come to Cheekwood to wrap

all the presents for families, children and adults, and deliver the gifts to local military

families.

Seasonal Workshops

Holiday-themed hands-on art workshops for adults oﬀer an additional way to get

inspired for the season and learn something new. Designed for the beginner, these

workshops will give guests a taste of a variety of art forms and crafting techniques and

encourage them to keep creating long after the class has ended. Topics include stained

glass and live greenery wreaths. These classes and workshops are for participants 18

years and older. Advance reservations are required. For a full list of oﬀerings and to

register visit https://cheekwood.org/learn/adult-education-programs/seasonal-

workshops/

Winter TOTS!

November 25 and December 2, 9, 16, 30

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Cheekwood’s popular program for toddlers and their guardians gets a new seasonal

spin. Throughout Holiday LIGHTS, drop-in style hands-on activities will be featured

indoors at the Crumbo Family Studios. Storytime will also be held at 10 a.m., 10:45 a.m.

and 11:30 a.m. Each week’s theme will be inspired by the changing seasons and will

ensure guests of all ages get into the holiday spirit.

Holiday LIGHTS Tickets

The seasonal festival is open from 4:30 p.m. – 10 p.m., seven nights a week, except for

Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Timed-entry tickets must be purchased online in

advance. A ticket pre-sale for Cheekwood members is already underway. Tickets go on

sale to not-yet members on October 14.

Late Night Lights oﬀers a discounted ticket price for those who wish to experience the

displays later in the evening. These discounted tickets are available on select Monday –

Thursday nights for 8:30 p.m. Gardens Only entry. Price is $20 for non-members (adult or

youth) and $17 for member adults and $13 for member youth.

The Merry & Bright package returns this year with two adult Gardens and Mansion

admission passes valid on any night at any time, parking for one vehicle, two drink

vouchers, two s’mores kits and a 10% discount at the Holiday Marketplace. The package

costs $130 for members and $155 for not-yet members.

Cheekwood is pleased to oﬀer Military Mondays on select Monday evenings throughout

the festival. Active duty and retired military personnel along with up to five people

receive 50% oﬀ Gardens Only tickets on Monday nights. Advance reservations are

required. To learn more about Holiday LIGHTS and to purchase tickets, visit

https://cheekwood.org/calendar-events/holiday-lights/

