Holiday Lights at Cheekwood Returns November 20

Cheekwood’s Holiday Lights festival is set to return November 20 and will run through January 10, 2021.

Featuring more than a million lights throughout Cheekwood’s gardens, the carefully planned course offers holiday experiences designed to appeal to all ages.

New & Featured for 2020:

New this year, Cheekwood will partner with the Nashville Ballet to present a collection of traditional and non-traditional nutcrackers and costumes from Nashville’s Nutcracker throughout its Historic Mansion and Museum. The exhibit will tell the traditional holiday story through vignettes across Cheekwood’s period rooms.

Also new this year, Holiday Lights will be presented alongside the works of artist Dale Chihuly with Chihuly at Cheekwood, offering a new and unique experience to this year’s display. Voted Best Art Happening by Nashville Scene in 2020, visitors can experience the highly acclaimed art exhibition and the holiday festival simultaneously across the estate and gardens through January 10.

Cheekwood will activate its new Bracken Foundation Children’s Garden as Children’s Wonderland, featuring an outdoor display of custom-made LED trees with programmed lights. The estate and gardens will also bring back community favorites like real reindeer, a seasonal trains display, a poinsettia tree, smores stations, and more.

Holiday Lights will be open seven nights a week and will require timed tickets that must be purchased online prior to visiting. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, capacity will be limited. Holiday Lights is closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day. To view Cheekwood’s visitor guidelines, visit https://cheekwood.org/knowbeforeyougo_covid19/.

To thank medical professionals, first responders, and military personnel, Cheekwood will offer special Monday Lights: Discount for Hometown Heroes. Eligible patrons with a valid form of identification will receive 50% off “Garden Only” admission for up to 4 immediate family members on Monday nights.

Cheekwood is continuing its annual Late Night Lights offer, where guests arriving at 8:30 or 9:00 p.m. receive a discounted rate on Monday – Thursday nights.

For more information about Holiday Lights, and to purchase tickets, visit https://cheekwood.org/calendar/cheekwood-holiday-lights-event-nashville/.