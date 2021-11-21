Holiday Favorites Coming to Disney Plus

All of your holiday streams will come true with Disney+’s second-annual Season’s Streamings celebration. Disney+ is bringing holiday cheer with new originals and classic holiday content for families to enjoy together. As of today, subscribers can find all of their favorite holiday-themed episodes, films, shorts, and specials in the new holiday collection available on the service.

Disney+ Originals

Hawkeye – Premiering November 24

Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition – Premiering December 17

Godmothered

High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special

Home Sweet Home Alone

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special

Noelle

Once Upon a Snowman

Arendelle Castle Yule Log

Movies and Specials

‘Twas the Night

12 Dates of Christmas

A Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa – Premiering November 19

Babes in Toyland

Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas

Christmas…Again?! – Premiering December 3

Cloud 9

Cool Runnings

Decorating Disney Holiday Magic’

Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009)

Disney Channel Holiday House Party

Disney Channel’s Epic Holiday Showdown

Disney’s Fairytale Weddings: Holiday Magic

Duck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special – Premiering November 26

Ernest Saves Christmas – Premiering November 26

Frozen

Frozen 2

Full-Court Miracle

Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas!

High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special

Home Alone

Home Alone 2

Home Alone 3

Home Alone 4 – Premiering December 17

Home Alone: The Holiday Heist – Premiering December 17

I’ll Be Home For Christmas

Ice Age – Premiering December 3

Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas – Premiering November 26

Jingle All The Way

Jingle All The Way 2

Life Size 2

Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas – Premiering December 10

Mickey’s Christmas Carol

Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

Santa Buddies: The Legend of the Santa Paws

Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

Snow Buddies

Snowball Express

Snowglobe

The Christmas Star

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe

The Disney Holiday Singalong

The Mistle-Tones

The Muppet Christmas Carol

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

The Santa Clause

The Santa Clause 2

The Santa Clause 3

The Search for Santa Paws

The Ultimate Christmas Present

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

Togo

Toy Story: That Time Forgot

While You Were Sleeping

Winnie The Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year

Holiday Shorts

Duck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special

From Our Family to Yours

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure

Once Upon a Snowman

Pluto’s Christmas Tree

Prep & Landing

Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice

Prep & Landing: Operation Secret Santa

Puppy for Hanukkah – Premiering November 19

Santa’s Workshop

The Small One

The Simpsons Christmas Episodes