Holiday Favorites Coming to Disney Plus

All of your holiday streams will come true with Disney+’s second-annual Season’s Streamings celebration. Disney+ is bringing holiday cheer with new originals and classic holiday content for families to enjoy together. As of today, subscribers can find all of their favorite holiday-themed episodes, films, shorts, and specials in the new holiday collection available on the service.

Disney+ Originals

  • Hawkeye – Premiering November 24
  • Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition – Premiering December 17
  • Godmothered
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special
  • Home Sweet Home Alone
  • LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special
  • Noelle
  • Once Upon a Snowman
  • Arendelle Castle Yule Log

Movies and Specials

  • ‘Twas the Night
  • 12 Dates of Christmas
  • A Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa – Premiering November 19
  • Babes in Toyland
  • Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas
  • Christmas…Again?! – Premiering December 3
  • Cloud 9
  • Cool Runnings
  • Decorating Disney Holiday Magic’
  • Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009)
  • Disney Channel Holiday House Party
  • Disney Channel’s Epic Holiday Showdown
  • Disney’s Fairytale Weddings: Holiday Magic
  • Duck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special – Premiering November 26
  • Ernest Saves Christmas – Premiering November 26
  • Frozen
  • Frozen 2
  • Full-Court Miracle
  • Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas!
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special
  • Home Alone
  • Home Alone 2
  • Home Alone 3
  • Home Alone 4 – Premiering December 17
  • Home Alone: The Holiday Heist – Premiering December 17
  • I’ll Be Home For Christmas
  • Ice Age – Premiering December 3
  • Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas – Premiering November 26
  • Jingle All The Way
  • Jingle All The Way 2
  • Life Size 2
  • Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas – Premiering December 10
  • Mickey’s Christmas Carol
  • Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
  • Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
  • Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
  • Santa Buddies: The Legend of the Santa Paws
  • Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
  • Snow Buddies
  • Snowball Express
  • Snowglobe
  • The Christmas Star
  • The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe
  • The Disney Holiday Singalong
  • The Mistle-Tones
  • The Muppet Christmas Carol
  • The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
  • The Santa Clause
  • The Santa Clause 2
  • The Santa Clause 3
  • The Search for Santa Paws
  • The Ultimate Christmas Present
  • Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
  • Togo
  • Toy Story: That Time Forgot
  • While You Were Sleeping
  • Winnie The Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year

Holiday Shorts

  • Duck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special
  • From Our Family to Yours
  • Olaf’s Frozen Adventure
  • Once Upon a Snowman
  • Pluto’s Christmas Tree
  • Prep & Landing
  • Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
  • Prep & Landing: Operation Secret Santa
  • Puppy for Hanukkah – Premiering November 19
  • Santa’s Workshop
  • The Small One

The Simpsons Christmas Episodes

  • Bobby, It’s Cold Outside
  • Grift of the Magi
  • Holidays of Future Passed
  • I Won’t Be Home for Christmas
  • Kill Gil, Volumes I & II
  • Marge Be Not Proud
  • Miracle on Evergreen Terrace
  • She of Little Faith
  • Simpsons Christmas Stories
  • Simpsons Roasting On An Open Fire
  • Skinner’s Sense of Snow
  • The Burns and the Bees
  • The Fight Before Christmas
  • The Nightmare After Krustmas
  • ‘Tis the 30th Season
  • ‘Tis The Fifteenth Season
  • White Christmas Blues

