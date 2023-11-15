Holiday Events in Middle Tennessee

It’s officially sweater season, and it’s time to start thinking about the upcoming holidays. Whether you have family coming into town and need some activities to entertain them, want to have a night out with friends, or enjoy the day with your loved ones, middle Tennessee has plenty of holiday activities and events to get you in the holiday spirit and keep the whole family entertained. Check out some of expert realtor Susan Gregory’s top events in the area.

Cheekwood

Cheekwood is a staple in Nashville and the surrounding areas for the holiday season. Starting November 18th through January 7th, Cheekwood will have their Holidays LIGHTS exhibit up every night from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Throughout the event, there are s’mores stations and holiday drinks available for purchase. Make sure to reserve your tickets ahead of time because entry is timed, so they may be sold out at the door. When planning your visit, keep in mind that the event will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day, so plan a relaxing day in with family and friends on the big holidays.

Pop-Up Bars

If you want a night out with friends to get into the holiday spirit, Nashville has plenty of pop-up bars to grab a festive drink or two. The Hidden Bar at Noelle Hotel will host a Ralphie’s Christmas pop-up. Pancake Pantry’s downtown location will have Buddy’s Bar with elf-themed decor and bites. Jane’s Hideaway in East Nashville will transform into Candy Cane Jane’s with festive drinks and Christmas decor throughout. The Bobby Hotel will host Camp Bobby, a rooftop experience with igloos and a holiday lounge available to reserve with a food and drink package. Whether you want to see multiple bars or just stop at one, there are plenty of options that everyone will enjoy!

Franktown Festival of Lights

The Franktown Festival of Lights is at Williamson County Ag Expo Center. It’s a great option for light displays, especially if you don’t want to venture into Nashville. You can stay in your car and see over 200 light displays as you drive around with synchronized Christmas music playing through your radio. The event will be open from November 17th to December 31st from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. On Wednesdays, they have walkin’ Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., where you can park the car and walk around looking at all the lights. On these days, the path will open to vehicles at 7 p.m.

Dickens of A Christmas

Franklin will be celebrating Dickens of a Christmas with performers, vendors, and decor decorating the downtown streets. The event is family-friendly and free to the public, making it a great way to spend time with any family or friends who are in town. The event will be on December 9th from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and December 10th from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Check it out for yourself and get into the festive spirit!

Susan Gregory Realtor

Whether you’re looking to move to the area or are already here and want to relocate, Susan Gregory is the top realtor to help you find your dream home. She’s an expert at real estate and the happenings in Middle Tennessee! If you’re ready to start searching for your forever home, reach out to Susan Gregory today!