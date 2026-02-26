Holi Returns to Cheekwood in March

Vibrant sights, sounds, and colors will fill the grounds at Cheekwood

Estate & Gardens for Holi, the dynamic Indian “Festival of Spring” and “Festival of

Colors.”

This educational event introduces visitors to Indian culture and is the first of four

multicultural festivals celebrated throughout the year at Cheekwood.

Guests will have the chance to celebrate the arrival of spring while receiving custom

Henna tattoos and participating in color-throwing traditions. The festival will also

feature hands-on activities for all ages, tasty fare from local food vendors, shopping

opportunities, and music and dance performances. Holi will occur against a backdrop of thousands of blooming bulbs, as Cheekwood in Bloom: Red, White & Blooms continues.

“Holi is a vibrant celebration of renewal, unity, and the enduring triumph of light over

darkness,” said Sam Patel, Chair of the Cheekwood Indian Advisory Committee and a

member of the Cheekwood Board of Trustees. “At Cheekwood, we are proud to honor

this cherished tradition in a setting that reflects both natural beauty and cultural

connection. We look forward to welcoming guests from across our community to

experience the joy, color, and spirit that make Holi so meaningful.”

Holi will be held March 28, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Schedule of Events

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Hands-On Activities

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Arts & Goods Vendors Open

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Food Vendors Open

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – DJ Performance

10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. – Dance Performances

10:45 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 1:45 p.m., 3:15 p.m. – Color Throwing

Hands-On Activities

Color Throwing

Brightly colored powders called gulal are thrown in celebration. Every color represents something in Indian culture ranging from love to health to the sun. Color packets are included in the price of admission, and every ticket holder will receive a pass to be redeemed for one packet of color. Color packets will only be available at the start of each color throwing event on Arboretum Lawn and must be used when received.

The color powder is non-toxic and environmentally friendly. Most of the color powder

will shake or wash off, but it may discolor clothes. Please note, no entry to the Mansion is permitted after a guest has participated in color throwing.

Henna

The art of Henna—called mehndi in Hindi and Urdu—has been practiced in Pakistan,

India, Africa, and the Middle East for over 5,000 years. The leaves of the henna plant

are dried, crushed into a fine powder, and made into a creamy paste using a variety of techniques. This paste is then applied to the skin, staining the top layer of skin only. Guests will have the opportunity to receive a free temporary tattoo or purchase a custom design from a Henna artist.

Paper Marbling

Holi is known for its bright, festive colors. Take home a custom keepsake that embraces the dynamic colors associated with Holi by learning paper marbling. Artists of all ages will use watercolor paper cut into several fun shapes and designs, shaving cream, and liquid watercolors to create abstract marbled souvenirs.

Celebrate Peacocks

Guests can learn about the significance of the peacock in Indian culture and create their own peacock out of paper. The peacock has been an inspiration and played a pivotal role in Indian tradition for centuries and was named the National Bird of India in 1963.The bird is a symbol of royalty, watchfulness, and protection and is often used as a motif in architecture, jewelry, and painting. In Hinduism, the peacock is associated with and favored by many gods and goddesses.

Decorate a Sari or Kurta Pajama

Traditional Indian clothing varies based on the climates, geography, and cultural

traditions of the different regions of India. The Kurta is a loose-fitting shirt with or

without a collar that is worn by men and reaches the knees. The Pajama is a lightweight pant worn with a Kurta. The Sari is a traditional dress worn by women. It is one piece of fabric that is commonly wrapped around the waist and draped over the shoulder.Attendees will have a chance to design and decorate their own Sari or Kurta Pajama on paper.

DJ and Dance Performances

From the Arboretum Lawn, DJ Srikanth spins a high-energy mix of Bollywood hits,

Punjabi beats, Indian fusion, and global dance anthems that will keep you moving all

day long.Also head to Arboretum Lawn to enjoy performances by multiple local groups who showcase the richness of Indian culture through a variety of styles of dance.

Vendors

Holi will feature traditional Indian food from local food trucks and locally owned

restaurants. Clothing, jewelry, and art will also be available for purchase from local

business owners.

Ticket Information

Holi will be held rain or shine. All activities are included with membership or general

admission. Advance reservations are required. To purchase tickets, visit

https://cheekwood.org/calendar-events/holi-at-cheekwood/.

Click for More Events

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email