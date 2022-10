The highly anticipated Disney+ Original movie “Hocus Pocus 2” is the #1 film premiere on Disney+ domestically to date, based on hours streamed in the first three days of its release.

It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.

