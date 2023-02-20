Hockey Week Across America – Watch It. Play It. Live It.

Grab your hockey sticks and get ready for an action-packed week on the ice. Hockey Week Across America, held February 20 – 26, celebrates everything special about the game of hockey from coast to coast. This year’s motto: “Watch It. Play It. Live It.” highlights the week-long event’s focus to engage the hockey community in celebrating the sport at all levels and exposing the game to new audiences.
Ways to Participate in Hockey Week Across America
Ready to celebrate Hockey Week Across America? Here are a few options on how to join in, get involved and learn more about the sport.
1. Monday, February 20; USA Day: Red. White. Blue.
Red. White. Blue. It’s that simple! Show your USA Hockey passion by wearing your favorite red, white and blue hockey gear. Whether this is the gear you wear when participating in the sport or a display of your favorite team, get into the spirit of things during this special day of celebration.
2. Wednesday, February 22; Stick Salute Day
Whether it’s your child’s hockey coach or your favorite local hockey star, raise a stick to salute them. The day is all about recognizing those in the sport who might go unrecognized otherwise. Do something special for your coaches and volunteers to say thank you and recognize all that they do for you and your hockey family.
3. Friday, February 24; Hockey Jersey Day
Sport your favorite hockey jersey all day and join others across the nation doing the same thing. You might be donning your local rec or club’s jersey or a Team USA Olympic or Paralympic jersey, or your favorite professional team’s jersey.. It doesn’t matter what hockey jersey you choose. But take it as an opportunity to share about the sport anytime someone asks about the jersey.
Find Hockey Discounts During the Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville Sale
Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville will be participating in Hockey Week Across America with discounts on the new and gently used gear that you or your child need to enjoy the sport. February 20 – 26, 2023, you can secure these great discounts:
- 10% off gently used hockey skates
- 10% off new hockey skates
- 10% off new hockey sticks
Not sure what you or your child need to get involved in the sport? Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville provides a team of experts to help you learn more about hockey and what you’ll need to get started in the sport.
While you are in the store, take advantage of their expertise and learn from them about the differences between various skates, sticks, helmets and other equipment to make the best selection for you. Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville offer some of the most extensive hockey equipment selections in middle Tennessee to help you shop, try things out and get a feel for the sport.
The stores also perform specialty hockey services, including skate sharpening and skate heat molding, also known as skate baking.
Ready to Hit the Ice? First, check out the Ultimate Hockey Gear Checklist:
- High-Quality helmet
- Mouthguard
- Neck guard
- Shoulder pads
- Elbow pads
- Gloves
- Practice jersey
- Hockey sticks
- Hockey pants
- Jock
- Shin pads
- Hockey socks
- Comfortable skates, laces, and skate guards
- Equipment bag
- Practice pucks
- Hockey tape
- Squeeze water bottle
Shop at Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville February 20 – 26, 2023, for all the best gear and equipment.
Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood
1701 Mallory Lane, Suite 350
Brentwood, TN 37027
615-661-1107
coolspringspias@yahoo.com
Hours: Monday – Friday: 10 – 8; Saturday: 10 – 6; Sunday: 12 – 5
Play It Again Sports ~ Hendersonville
201 North Anderson Lane, Suite 300
Hendersonville, TN 37075
615-822-6633
pias37075@gmail.com
Hours: Monday – Friday: 10 – 7; Saturday: 10 – 6; Sunday: 12 – 5
Have a question for Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood, fill out the form below: