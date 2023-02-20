Hockey Week Across America – Watch It. Play It. Live It.

Grab your hockey sticks and get ready for an action-packed week on the ice. Hockey Week Across America, held February 20 – 26, celebrates everything special about the game of hockey from coast to coast. This year’s motto: “Watch It. Play It. Live It.” highlights the week-long event’s focus to engage the hockey community in celebrating the sport at all levels and exposing the game to new audiences.

Ways to Participate in Hockey Week Across America

Ready to celebrate Hockey Week Across America? Here are a few options on how to join in, get involved and learn more about the sport.

1. Monday, February 20; USA Day: Red. White. Blue.

Red. White. Blue. It’s that simple! Show your USA Hockey passion by wearing your favorite red, white and blue hockey gear. Whether this is the gear you wear when participating in the sport or a display of your favorite team, get into the spirit of things during this special day of celebration.

2. Wednesday, February 22; Stick Salute Day

Whether it’s your child’s hockey coach or your favorite local hockey star, raise a stick to salute them. The day is all about recognizing those in the sport who might go unrecognized otherwise. Do something special for your coaches and volunteers to say thank you and recognize all that they do for you and your hockey family.

3. Friday, February 24; Hockey Jersey Day

Sport your favorite hockey jersey all day and join others across the nation doing the same thing. You might be donning your local rec or club’s jersey or a Team USA Olympic or Paralympic jersey, or your favorite professional team’s jersey.. It doesn’t matter what hockey jersey you choose. But take it as an opportunity to share about the sport anytime someone asks about the jersey.

Find Hockey Discounts During the Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville Sale

Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville will be participating in Hockey Week Across America with discounts on the new and gently used gear that you or your child need to enjoy the sport. February 20 – 26, 2023, you can secure these great discounts:

10% off gently used hockey skates

10% off new hockey skates

10% off new hockey sticks

Not sure what you or your child need to get involved in the sport? Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville provides a team of experts to help you learn more about hockey and what you’ll need to get started in the sport.

While you are in the store, take advantage of their expertise and learn from them about the differences between various skates, sticks, helmets and other equipment to make the best selection for you. Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville offer some of the most extensive hockey equipment selections in middle Tennessee to help you shop, try things out and get a feel for the sport.

The stores also perform specialty hockey services, including skate sharpening and skate heat molding, also known as skate baking.

Ready to Hit the Ice? First, check out the Ultimate Hockey Gear Checklist:

High-Quality helmet

Mouthguard

Neck guard

Shoulder pads

Elbow pads

Gloves

Practice jersey

Hockey sticks

Hockey pants

Jock

Shin pads

Hockey socks

Comfortable skates, laces, and skate guards

Equipment bag

Practice pucks

Hockey tape

Squeeze water bottle

Shop at Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville February 20 – 26, 2023, for all the best gear and equipment.

Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood

1701 Mallory Lane, Suite 350

Brentwood, TN 37027

615-661-1107

coolspringspias@yahoo.com

Hours: Monday – Friday: 10 – 8; Saturday: 10 – 6; Sunday: 12 – 5

Play It Again Sports ~ Hendersonville

201 North Anderson Lane, Suite 300

Hendersonville, TN 37075

615-822-6633

pias37075@gmail.com

Hours: Monday – Friday: 10 – 7; Saturday: 10 – 6; Sunday: 12 – 5

