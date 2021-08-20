Hockey Is Coming to Middle Tennessee! Gear Up and Get Ready to Skate!

From Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood

Did you know that ice hockey is the fourth most popular sport in the United States? Just behind basketball – and just ahead of soccer – hockey has continued to find a growing fanbase further south than ever before.

Spurred on by the success of our beloved Nashville Predators, hockey is about to gain even more traction in Middle Tennessee.

Be True. Be You. Be Bold: Girls’ Hockey Mentorship Initiative is Accepting Applications Now!

Blake Bolden’s “emBolden Her” 6 (six) month Mentorship, powered by Play It Again Sports’ Brentwood and Hendersonville locations, is coming soon!

By achieving many firsts in women’s hockey, Blake Bolden has broken barriers by exhibiting excellence on the ice and capturing many prestigious awards, accomplishments and titles. Blake’s vision, “if you can see it, you can be it” for girls interested in hockey, prompted her to initiate the mentorship and work with and guide young women as they set their goals to achieve greatness in hockey.

Mentorship topics of discussion will include:

Mental Preparation

Nutrition

Goal Setting

Time Management

Self-Motivation

Spreading Kindness

“Be True. Be You. Be Bold.” is accepting applications for the 25 positions available in the program from American and Canadian female hockey players, ages 13 to 15.

Application Deadline: Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Learn More and Apply Here

If Blake Bolden has you excited about hockey, check out these organizations in Williamson County that are 100% focused on helping young men and women find their perfect hockey fit!

Nolensville Ice Hockey Arena:

The Nolensville Nashville Warriors Hockey Club’s Ice Area is on track to open September 1, 2021. The facility will be home to the Nashville Warrior Hockey Club, an elite performance training program with an emphasis on building character and promoting integrity while growing and developing passion for the game of hockey.

One of the parents involved with the organization, Jodi Fulmer, was so impressed by the Director of Hockey Operations, Martin Erat’s, personalized approach to each student, it confirmed their families’ interest in being involved with the Warriors. Fulmer noted that “Coach Erat sees each player as an individual, with individual strengths and weaknesses, that need to be addressed, identified and encouraged.”

If you have a son or daughter who wants to “Play Like a Warrior,” the Nolensville Nashville Warriors will include:

Boys AA Travel Team

Girls Single-A Travel Team

U6 Development Team (Birth years 2015-2016)

U8 Development Team (Birth years 2013-2014)

The Nolensville Ice Arena

7235 Haley Industrial Drive

Nolensville, TN 37135

The Hockey Lab – Franklin

The Hockey Lab is an elite hockey training facility dedicated to the individual development of each athlete. The facility offers elite classes and clinics, as well as these fantastic programs:

Learn to Skate (Developed for children ages 2 – 8 years old)

Learn to Play (Developed for children ages 7 – 13 years old)

The Learn to Skate and the Learn to Play programs are sponsored by Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood. Check out more program details HERE!

The Hockey Lab

547 Mt Hope St

Franklin, TN 37064

Interested in Hockey! We’ve Got the Gear!

Stop in and Save on New and Gently Used Hockey Gear at Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood and Hendersonville:

Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood

1701 Mallory Lane, Suite 350

Brentwood, TN 37027

615-661-1107

[email protected]

Hours: Monday – Friday: 10 – 8; Saturday 10 – 6; Sunday: 12 – 5

Play It Again Sports ~ Hendersonville

201 North Anderson Lane, Suite 300

Hendersonville, TN 37075

615-822-6633

[email protected]

Hours: Monday – Friday: 10 – 7; Saturday 10 – 6; Sunday: 12 – 5

