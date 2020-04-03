Hobby Lobby will close all stores effective Friday, April 3 at 8 p due to COVID-19.

The company made the announcement on its website. All stores will be closed until further notice.

In addition, the company announced it would end emergency pay to employees.

“In order to allow our furloughed employees to take full advantage of the Pandemic Unemployment Compensation and Recovery Rebates provided to eligible employees by the federal government, we are ending emergency leave pay and suspending use of Company provided paid time off benefits (PPTO and Vacation) in accordance with the requirements outlined in the CARES Act (subject to State law requirements). However, we will maintain medical, dental, life, and long-term disability benefits for employees while furloughed through at least May 1, 2020, and will pay the cost of employee premiums for these benefits on behalf of employees while furloughed without pay.”

When the stores reopen, employees will retain original dates of hire and any accrued PTO and vacation days.

Hobby Lobby stated they are prepared to reopen their stores in a responsible way when the situation improves.

Hobby Lobby has over 900 stores across the US. They are the largest privately owned arts-and-crafts retailer in the world with over 43,000 employees operating in 46 states. The corporate headquarters is located in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.