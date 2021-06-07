Hit & Run Driver Charged After Crashing Into Franklin Home

At 11:50, Sunday night, officers responded to reports that a car had struck a home in the 300 block of Battle Avenue, and that the driver had fled. Arriving officers found the vehicle unoccupied. There was significant damage to both the vehicle and the home.
A Williamson County Sheriff’s Deputy, who had responded to the area to assist, found a person walking nearby. That person, 18-year-old Alona Sanford, of Franklin, was determined to be the driver who fled after crashing into the house. No one inside the home was injured, and Sanford suffered only minor injuries.
Charged with Leaving the Scene of a Crash, Sanford is free on the $2,000 bond set by the magistrate. She is due in court on August 24.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.