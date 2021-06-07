Hit & Run Driver Charged After Crashing Into Franklin Home

At 11:50, Sunday night, officers responded to reports that a car had struck a home in the 300 block of Battle Avenue, and that the driver had fled. Arriving officers found the vehicle unoccupied. There was significant damage to both the vehicle and the home.

A Williamson County Sheriff’s Deputy, who had responded to the area to assist, found a person walking nearby. That person, 18-year-old Alona Sanford, of Franklin, was determined to be the driver who fled after crashing into the house. No one inside the home was injured, and Sanford suffered only minor injuries.

Charged with Leaving the Scene of a Crash, Sanford is free on the $2,000 bond set by the magistrate. She is due in court on August 24.