Hit-and-Run Claims the Life of Former Murfreesboro Track Star, Community Honors Him By Raising Funds for Athletic Organizations

Eli Cramer, a graduate of Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro, was a victim of a hit-and-run accident in Virginia on March 31st.

According to police reports, the suspect was taken into custody and charged with DUI and felony hit-and-run. Four other student-athletes were taken to the hospital and are expected to make a full recovery, according to wavy.com.

Cramer was 20 years old and attending Milligan University. He was a very talented runner gaining national attention being named an All-American twice. Cramer was also a part of the 2021 National Championship team.

His family has set up a GoFundMe in support of cross country and track organizations that were close to him. As of the writing of this article, almost $15,000 has been raised.There has also been a scholarship set up in his name called the Eli Cramer Mile 3 Scholarship.

“Eli Cramer was our friend, classmate and teammate. Above all, Cramer was a stranger to no one. He held a contagious energy that was integral to his team and our campus community,” writes Chase McGlamery, Milligan University Student Government President.