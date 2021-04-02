Historical Military Artifacts Displayed In Franklin April 2 & 3

Thousands of military artifacts will be on display Friday, April 2 and Saturday, April 3 when the Tennessee Military Collectors Association hosts its annual Spring event at the Cool Springs Marriott in Franklin, Tenn. TMCA President Jimmy Howell says more than 300 tables filled with historical military items, along with a collection of military vehicles from World War II (weather permitting), will be spaced apart inside and outside the hotel, providing a healthier viewing environment for history buffs and collectors.

“This event provides a great environment for families and students to see and touch authentic, historical military items – and for collectors to view and purchase a wide variety of items used in our nation’s past,” Howell says. “You do not have to be a TMCA member to attend. Because our 1,000-plus TMCA members include many internationally respected authorities on military history and artifacts, anyone coming to the show can ask questions and learn about items displayed or available for purchase.”

Howell says many of the items are “veteran’s bring-backs,” collected as war souvenirs by military personnel during their service. These include swords, uniforms, helmets, weapons, medals, flags, insignia, patches, books and many other items used or obtained during military wars and conflicts. The items include pieces from many countries with a majority from the 20 th century and forward.

The event is open to the general public. Event hours are:

Friday, April 2: noon to 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 3: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission is $5.00, with free admission for ROTC and Scout members in uniform and for children under 15 (when accompanied by a parent). The Cool Springs Marriott is just 10 minutes from Nashville, located at 700 Cool Springs Blvd., Franklin. Social distancing, face masks covering nose and mouth and temperature checks will be required.

The Tennessee Military Collectors Association is a non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation of history by generating awareness in, and the collection and preservation of, historical military items. For more information about TMCA, visit http://tmcaonline.org.