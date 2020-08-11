Historic Rippavilla Virtual Public Input Meeting Scheduled for August 25

SPRING HILL, TN – Architectural design consultant to the City of Spring Hill, Tuck-Hinton, will present important first phase information as well as answer questions and receive comments about the Rippavilla master plan. City staff and members of Rippavilla, Inc. will be on hand as well.

Public input is important and encouraged by both stakeholders and residents of Spring Hill.

The presentation will include building ideas for the success of future development and preservation of the property, as well as identifying changes to the built environment, landscape/grounds, and programming that would best support those ideas of success.

This meeting will be used for the purpose of understanding general and desired use information at Historic Rippavilla. It will consist of a brief presentation by the planning team with ample opportunity for discussion and questions and answers.

For more information, please visit the City website or Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/events/3366132530111769/