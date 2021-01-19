Historic Owen Primm House Set for Demolition

The Historic Owen-Primm house, which sits at 8318 Moores Lane, has been a part of this area since it was built in 1806 by Jabez Owen. In 1845, the home was expanded and sold to Thomas Perkins Primm. The home is a notable example of a central passage plan residence with Greek Revival detailing.

On December 14, 2020, a demolition permit to remove the structure was filed. According to Section 14-68(2) of the Municipal Code, it provides that for structures that have been in existence for more than 75 years or which are part of historically significant sites designated as such by resolution (Resolution 2000-11) of the board of commissioners, no permit for demolition or removal be issued until a waiting period of 90 days has passed from the date of the filing. Come mid-March, if no one has come to an agreement with the owners to save it or purchase it, it will be demolished. Inquiries about the home can be sent to [email protected]

City Manager Kirk Bednar addressed the Brentwood Historic Commission at its regular meeting held on Friday, January 15. “We can’t stop it as its private property,” Bednar said of the looming demolition. If someone is interested in trying to preserve the home, the owners may be willing to entertain those discussions, but ultimately it is up to the owners to decide what happens with the house.

Current Conditions

City staff, including Bednar and Jim Thompson, went into the house on January 8, 2021. From photographs taken at the time, conditions inside the home have deteriorated over the years. According to an assessment Thompson provided the city, roof leaks are apparent in a few places, termite and dry rot can be seen on the floor joists where exposed to view. Great expense would be required to make the house livable and would likely require significant demolition and rebuilding in the area of the rear to meet modern room size, flow and amenity expectations, Thompson wrote in the letter.

Owen-Primm House Design

The Owen-Primm House is an antebellum wood structure located at 8318 Moores Lane in the Greek Revival style of architecture. The original section of the house located in the rear wing, or ell, was constructed using logs by Jabez Owen in 1806. Later in 1845, Thomas Perkins Primm was the owner and erected the imposing 2-story framed addition to the east of the cabin and covered both the addition and cabin with wood clapboard siding and painted standing seam metal roofing for a unified appearance. In the later part of the 19th century, Victorian details were added to the south porch columns and gable end of the front porch. In 1920, the last room of the rear wing was constructed as a one-story addition, now a kitchen.

The front porch of the 1845 addition includes four 2-story wood columns with a balcony and dressed limestone foundation with a later poured concrete floor slab and full width front steps.

The stone foundation on the front is comprised of dressed stone with coarse limestone on the sides of the addition.

A small porch with later Italianate columns exists on the south elevation and an L-shaped shed porch on the north elevation that connects the two major sections of the house. A later modern bath was added under this porch with access from inside the rear wing cross hall (which now blocks access to the north porch from the front central hall).

Four brick chimneys with stone foundations originally heated the house. The front addition features a central 2-story stair hall and a large room to either side. Shouldered wood door frames and fireplace mantles are throughout the house. The rear ell is comprised of 3 rooms: a cross hall and two rooms – likely a kitchen and dining room. It appears that the height of the original log cabin was raised to connect to the 1845 addition. Underneath the log cabin section is a day-lighted root cellar with stone walls and dirt floor and is accessed from the interior.

There are two historic slave quarters that are of a unique architectural design on the property. The cabins were built around 1845 and include a shared stone chimney design.