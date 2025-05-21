​Historic Elegance Meets Modern Luxury at 8318 Moores Ln, Brentwood, TN​

Step into a unique blend of history and contemporary luxury at 8318 Moores Ln in Brentwood, TN. This meticulously restored estate, originally known as the Primm House, offers a unique opportunity to own a piece of Tennessee’s rich heritage while enjoying modern amenities.

Situated on over 5 acres, this 11,752-square-foot residence seamlessly combines 19th-century charm with 21st-century sophistication.​ Susan Gregory with Onward Real Estate invites you to explore this exceptional home and discover its full potential.

A Legacy Preserved: The Primm House

Constructed in 1806 by Dr. Jabez Owen and expanded in 1845 by Thomas Perkins Primm, the Owen-Primm House stands as a testament to Brentwood’s storied past. The original log cabin and subsequent addition have been thoughtfully restored, maintaining historical integrity while incorporating modern comforts. This estate is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, reflecting its significance in Tennessee’s history of architecture.​

Modern Luxury in a Historic Setting

Beyond its historical significance, the estate boasts contemporary features designed for today’s discerning homeowner:​

Six spacious bedrooms and ten bathrooms , offering ample space for family and guests.

Gourmet chef’s kitchen with a working pantry, perfect for culinary enthusiasts.

Two full-size offices , each featuring its own fireplace, are ideal for remote work or study.

Expansive living areas , including a large club room and bar, designed for entertaining.

Four-car attached garage and a reconstructed barn with space for 16–20 vehicles, catering to car collectors or hobbyists.​

Exceptional Outdoor Living

The property’s outdoor amenities are equally impressive:​

Resort-style pool and hot tub , providing a private oasis for relaxation.

Outdoor kitchen and covered porches , perfect for alfresco dining and gatherings.

Restored 600 sq. ft. log house , offering versatile space for a music room, art studio, or guest suite.

Working spring house , supplying irrigation, and adding to the estate’s unique charm.​

Prime Location with Rich Heritage

Located in the heart of Brentwood, this estate offers the tranquility of country living with the convenience of city amenities:​

Proximity to Cool Springs and downtown Nashville ensures easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment.

Zoned for top-rated Williamson County schools , including Crockett Elementary, Woodland Middle, and Ravenwood High.

Surrounded by picturesque white fencing and mature trees , providing privacy and scenic beauty.​

Experience This Unique Offering with Susan Gregory

8318 Moores Ln is more than a home; it’s a piece of Brentwood’s history reimagined for modern living. As a seasoned real estate professional with deep roots in the community, Susan Gregory is uniquely positioned to guide you through the opportunity to own this one-of-a-kind estate.​

Contact Susan Gregory with Onward Real Estate today to schedule a private tour or to learn more about this exceptional property.

