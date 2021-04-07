Historic East Nashville Church to Become Boutique Hotel

A historic East Nashville church has been repurposed by Anchor Rentals into The Gallatin Hotel, 2518 Gallatin Avenue, that will give away a substantial portion of each night’s stay to local homeless ministries through their Rooms for Rooms program. Rooms will be available to book online for stays starting May 14th.

The Gallatin Hotel is a high-end boutique hotel located in East Nashville, what Vogue considers “Nashville’s Coolest Neighborhood.” Built-in 1925, the exterior of the building has been preserved but modernized. Daniels & Chandler led the architecture and design of the space. These Nashville-based firms incorporated the work of more than a dozen local independent makers and artists into the design. The colorful interior design pays homage to the fun-loving time period in which the building was constructed. The 25 vibrantly-colored guest rooms and suites are filled with playful color block walls, ceilings, and floors that mirror the lively atmosphere of the lobby, making this an Instagram-worthy destination from the moment you walk through the lobby door.

“East Nashville is known for its quirky vibe and buzzing restaurant and nightlife, and The Gallatin Hotel is the perfect place to stay to take it all in,” said Micah Lacher of Anchor Investments, which developed the property. “Inspired by bright and fun pop art images, this cheery hotel interior awakens the senses and ensures that your stay in Nashville is one you will never forget.”

Like their sister hotels The Russell and 506 Lofts, The Gallatin Hotel has pioneered what the future will look like in the lodging industry. While catering to the digital age and COVID’s “new normal,” guests are able to check-in and out with a simple key code. With contact-less check-in and no in-person staff interaction, you are being provided with one of the safest boutique experiences in Nashville.

Adding to the already unique experience that every guest receives when staying at The Gallatin Hotel, the courtyard will connect the hotel with Fat Bottom Brewery’s newest taproom in town. You can drop your bags and spend the evening at the Fat Bottom Brewery taproom next door (opening summer 2021), explore some of our favorite neighborhood spots on the East Side, or take the good times downtown with just a short trip to Broadway. Whether you’re a solo traveler, or in a large group, The Gallatin Hotel offers accommodations for any number of guests!

“Here at The Gallatin Hotel we emphasize experiencing the local culture and, in doing so, giving back to the community,” said Lacher. “Through the trials of this past year, we have been reminded even more so of the importance in upholding Tennessee’s nickname of the Volunteer State by supporting the less fortunate in our area.”

The mission of Anchor Rentals is to give a generous percentage of each night’s stay and the majority of our profits to local ministries that are helping those experiencing homelessness in Nashville. The average weekend stay at one of our properties provides 16 nights in a bed, 100 free showers, OR 30 free meals at one of our four nonprofit partners: Nashville Rescue Mission, Room in the Inn, People Loving Nashville, and ShowerUp. In the past 5 years, Anchor Rentals has donated over 100,000 meals, showers, and beds through our charity partners. We love this legacy and believe in paying it forward.

About The Gallatin Hotel

Anchor Rentals is the leader in the hotel industry providing breakthrough services to all hotel guests and has pioneered the charitable model for the hotel industry through our Rooms for Rooms program. The Gallatin Hotel offers unique accommodations in East Nashville—one of Music City’s oldest neighborhoods. The historic church building seamlessly blends elements of its past with modern, colorful amenities in its 25 rooms with 8 different room types (double-bunk suite, bunk room, economy full, standard king, quad bunk suite, economy king, standard queen, and deluxe king). When you stay at The Gallatin Hotel, you are part of the East Nashville community and contribute to helping those less fortunate in our area. Our donations of more that 100,000 meals, showers and beds through our charity partners ensure that our hotels leave the world better than we found it. Learn more at www.thegallatinhotel.com.