A new donut shop called Peace, Love and Little Donuts is opening soon in Brentwood.

Peace, Love and Little Donuts anticipates a spring opening for their 1,000 square foot space located at 213 Franklin Road, Suite 120 at the Hill Center Brentwood.

According to Jeff Bennett, director of franchise development, “The location will bring you back to the symbols and vibe from the 1970s – the height of the hippie era. It will feature an open, food-theater experience where customers can see the little donuts being freshly prepared by some of the coolest folks anywhere.”

Customers will experience the fresh and sometimes surprising flavors of Peace, Love and Little Donuts’ full selection of classic favorites, including warm “Groovy” donuts bathed in cinnamon sugar, powdered sugar, and honey glazed, or “Far Out” donuts topped with a variety of delectable frostings. The brand’s “Funkadelic” specialty flavors include frosted donuts topped with fresh toppings that make-up the famous Maple Bacon, S’mores, Salted Chocolate, Cherry Cheesecake, and Raspberry Lemonade selections, to name a few.

The brand was founded in 2009 in Pittsburgh’s historic Strip District to feed consumers’ inner hippie. As Peace, Love and Little Donuts has grown, licensees and franchisees across the brand’s footprint have been recognized for their work among charitable groups and outreach within their local communities. According to Bennett, the brand currently operates in 13 states with more than 45 stores either open or in development.

The Hill Center Brentwood location is independently owned and operated franchise by Williamson County residents Cheston and Becky Williams.

“After visiting Peace Love and Little Donuts on a trip to Pittsburg, we were hooked,” said Becky Williams. “We’ve always wanted to open our own business and after trying these fun designer donuts, we knew we had to bring them to Williamson County.”

Other new Hill Center Brentwood retailers include: CycleBar, Clean Juice, and Drybar (now open). Opening in the first quarter of 2020 are Pure Sweat + Float Studio and Eat the Frog Fitness. MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes anticipates a spring 2020 opening along with PetPeople, which is located in the original center next to Puffy Muffin. Upper and lower level garages also opened last year and construction continues on the approximately 90,959 square foot AC Hotel by Marriott that will have 148 rooms and is located at the west end of the development abutting Maryland Way Park.

Phase II additions add 196,993 square feet to the current 237,828 square foot center, bringing the total square footage to 434,821. Once fully developed, the development will consist of approximately 600,000 square feet. For additional information about Hill Center Brentwood, including current retailers and restaurants, and leasing information visit hillcenterbrentwood.com.

About Hill Center Brentwood

For more than 30 years, Hill Center Brentwood has been a Williamson County shopping destination. H.G. Hill Realty Company, a family-owned company for six generations, added to the property’s footprint with a $211 million mixed-use development spanning 17-acres at the intersection of Franklin Road and Maryland Way. As the company’s largest project in its 120-year history, the development will consist of 600,000 square feet of office, retail, and restaurant space in 10 buildings once fully developed. The mix of restaurants, shops, office and amenities create a true town center for the city of Brentwood as well as a sense of place to be enjoyed by the entire community. Visit hillcenterbrentwood.com for the complete listing of tenants and for leasing information.