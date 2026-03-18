Hillsboro School Presents You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown

The Peanuts gang is coming to Hillsboro School.
Opening Friday, March 20, the HEMS theater department’s spring show, You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown, hits the stage. This show follows the beloved cast of characters through various moments of Charlie Brown’s life.
Tickets may be purchased online for $12.10 each. The dates and times of the performances are listed below.
- Friday, March 20 at 6 p.m.
- Saturday, March 21 at 1 p.m.
- Saturday, March 21 at 6 p.m.
- Sunday, March 22 at 2 p.m.
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