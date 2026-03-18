Home Schools Hillsboro School Presents You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown

Hillsboro School Presents You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown

By
Michael Carpenter
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The Peanuts gang is coming to Hillsboro School.
The Peanuts gang is coming to Hillsboro School.

The Peanuts gang is coming to Hillsboro School.

Opening Friday, March 20, the HEMS theater department’s spring show, You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown, hits the stage. This show follows the beloved cast of characters through various moments of Charlie Brown’s life.

Tickets may be purchased online for $12.10 each. The dates and times of the performances are listed below.

  • Friday, March 20 at 6 p.m.
  • Saturday, March 21 at 1 p.m.
  • Saturday, March 21 at 6 p.m.
  • Sunday, March 22 at 2 p.m.

Source: WCS
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