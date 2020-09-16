Hillsboro School Begins School Mascot Inquiry

Hillsboro School is looking for community input on its school mascot, the Indians.

After hearing some concern from students, parents and community members about the mascot, Hillsboro School Principal Cameron Gish created a Mascot Review Committee to discuss and review feedback.

Beginning September 15, members of the Williamson County community are invited to fill out the HEMS Mascot Inquiry Form to let the committee know their thoughts. This is not a vote to change the mascot, and the committee is not asking for new mascot suggestions.

“We encourage students, families, faculty/staff, alumni and community members to share their feedback with the committee using the form,” said Gish. “Hillsboro School has a rich tradition of excellence, and we value each person who has contributed to this outstanding legacy.”

In addition to the Mascot Inquiry Form, Hillsboro School will offer several opportunities for community members to provide input in the future.

Forms may be submitted through Wednesday, September 22.