Hilary Duff to Perform at Ascend Amphitheater

By
Donna Vissman
-
Hilary Duff
photo by Aaron Idelson

Ahead of her highly anticipated new album, luck… or something, arriving Friday, February 20, multiplatinum global superstar Hilary Duff has officially announced the lucky me tour, marking her first full-scale global headline run in almost two decades. The tour will stop at the Ascend Amphitheater on July 30th.

Hilary Duff: the lucky me tour will span seven countries, with dates across the US, Canada, Mexico, the UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. Support for the 2026 US, Canada, Ireland, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand shows comes from GRAMMY Award-winning and Platinum-selling artist La Roux. Jade LeMac is set to join Duff on the 2026 North America run, and Lauren Spencer Smith will join Duff on the 2027 Canadian run.

General on-sales in the US, Canada, Ireland, and the UK start Friday, February 20, at 10 am (local), in Mexico at 11 am (local), and in Australia/New Zealand at 1 pm (local). For complete details and ticket information, please visit www.hilaryduff.com/live.

