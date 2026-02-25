Hilary Duff Adds Second Show at FirstBank Amphitheater

Due to overwhelming demand for Hilary Duff’s tour, a second show has been added at the FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin, TN on July 29th. Find tickets here.

FirstBank Amphitheater shared, “SHE’S BACK! Hilary Duff is bringing the lucky me tour to FirstBank Amphitheater on July 29 with special guest Jade Lemac.”

Duff just released her new album, luck… or something, and announced the lucky me tour, marking her first full-scale global headline run in almost two decades. The tour will stop at the Ascend Amphitheater on July 30th.

