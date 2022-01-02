Hilarious Hit Musical ‘Mean Girls’ Makes Nashville Debut at TPAC in February

The hilarious hit musical Mean Girls is making fetch happen in Music City as the first national tour debuts at Tennessee Performing Art Center’s Jackson Hall Feb. 8-13.

Single tickets for Mean Girls go on sale on Friday, Nov. 19, at 10 a.m. at TPAC.org, by phone at 615-782-4040 and in person at the TPAC Box Office, 505 Deaderick St., in downtown Nashville. For groups of 10 or more, call 615-782-4060.

Mean Girls, the record-breaking new musical comedy produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman and Paramount Pictures, is based on the hit film. It features a book by nine-time Emmy Award® winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award® winner Jeff Richmond and lyrics by two-time Tony Award® nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award® winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs. The show opened on Broadway in April 2018 to rave reviews at the August Wilson Theatre following its world premiere at the National Theatre in Washington, D.C., in 2017.

About Mean Girls

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

New York Magazine calls Mean Girls “HILARIOUS! A smart, splashy new musical that delivers with immense energy, a wicked sense of humor and joyful inside-jokery.” While People Magazine calls the show “FRESH, FUN AND INFECTIOUS – Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin’s songs keep the laughs coming!”

The creative team includes Scott Pask (Set Design), Gregg Barnes (Costume Design), Kenneth Posner (Lighting Design), Brian Ronan (Sound Design), Finn Ross & Adam Young (Video Design), Josh Marquette (Hair Design), Milagros Medina-Cerdeira (Make-Up Design), Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Music Director), John Clancy (Orchestrations), Glen Kelly (Dance and Incidental Music Arrangements), Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Jeff Richmond and Natalie Tenenbaum (Vocal Arrangements), Howard Joines (Music Coordinator) and Telsey + Co / Bethany Knox, CSA (Casting).

Mean Girls, the Original Broadway Cast Recording produced by Atlantic Records, is now available.

If You Go:

Mean Girls

Feb. 8-13, 2022

TPAC’s Jackson Hall

505 Deaderick St.

Tickets:

TPAC.org

615-782-4040



Mean Girls is the third production featured in the 2021-22 HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health Broadway at TPAC season. Performance schedule, prices and cast are subject to change without notice. The Broadway season is supported by TPAC’s official health and safety partner, HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health, and institutional sponsor Nissan North America. TPAC is funded in part by support from the National Endowment for the Arts, Tennessee Arts Commission and the Metropolitan Nashville Arts Commission. TPAC reminds ticket buyers that the only official place to buy tickets online is TPAC.org.

TPAC is an accessible facility with a variety of services including wheelchair accommodations, accessible parking and assistive listening devices. Open captioning, American Sign Language, audio description and large print and Braille programs are offered at the Sunday matinee performance of each Broadway series production and Broadway special engagement. For more information, email [email protected] or call 615-782-6577.