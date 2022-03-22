Highly Anticipated Immersive Van Gogh Experience Opens This Week in Nashville

The highly anticipated Immersive Van Gogh exhibit is opening at Lighthouse ArtSpace in Nashville (4416 Ridgefield Way) on Thursday, March 24. Immersive Van Gogh Nashville will run through June 19, 2022.

About Immersive Van Gogh

Immersive Van Gogh is a visually spectacular digital art exhibition that has received widespread critical acclaim throughout North America. Immersive Van Gogh invites audiences to “step inside” the iconic works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent van Gogh, evoking his highly emotional and chaotic inner consciousness through art, light, music, movement and imagination. The Italian creative team have custom designed their vision to fit the unique architecture of each Immersive Van Gogh venue.

The touring exhibition has sold over 4.5 million tickets across North America, securing its place as one of the most sought-after attractions on the continent. Featuring state-of-the-art technology and immersive storytelling, Immersive Van Gogh has been called “a mesmerizing interactive experience” by Architectural Digest and “breathtaking” by NBC’s TODAY Show, with the New York Times calling it an “artistic spectacle.”

Ticket prices start at $39.99 ($24.99 for children 16 or younger), with timed and flexible ticket options available. Visit immersivevangogh.com to learn more.

The exhibit has been rescheduled several times.

“Nashville patrons have been patient and we appreciate their understanding, but the pandemic has made our construction progress more difficult than expected,” said Corey Ross, producer of Immersive Van Gogh.

Ticketholders for dates prior to March 24 should be contacted by Lighthouse Immersive over email with a set of tickets for an alternative date. If the new date is not optimal, ticketholders can easily reschedule. If they are unable to attend, they will be instructed on how to receive a full refund.

For more information about Immersive Van Gogh, visit nashvillevangogh.com. Follow the exhibition on social media at @vangoghnvl on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.