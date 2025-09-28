Highlights from Pilgrimage Music Festival – Day 1

Festival attendees were lost in the magic of one of Franklin’s Best Music and Cultural festivals of the year at Harlinsdale Farm during the Pilgrimage Festival.

For day one, the weather provided a perfect backdrop to enjoy hours of music and food activations. The day started with Taylor Hunnicutt and Maggie Rose, who brought out special guests, including Grace Potter, who is set to perform on Sunday, as well as American Aquarium, Colony House, and Turnpike Troubadours. After sunset, Kings of Leon closed out day one of the festival.

Pilgrimage Music Festival will continue on Sunday with John Mayer closing out the festival. If you didn’t make it to the festival on Saturday but will attend on Sunday, find the things you need to know here.

Take a look at our photos below.

