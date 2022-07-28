Highland Ventures to Relocate HQ Operations to Brentwood,TN From Illinois

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Highland Ventures Ltd. officials announced July 25 the company will invest $8.2 million to relocate its headquarters operations from Glenview, Illinois, to Brentwood, Tennessee.

Highland Ventures will create 80 new jobs in Williamson County over the next five years.

Located at 209 Powell Place, Highland Ventures’ new Tennessee headquarters will serve as the business hub for the company’s well-known brands: Family Veterinary Group, Hoogland Foods – one of the largest Marco’s Pizza franchisees, Stay Fit 24, Highland Pure Water & Ice, and Legacy Commercial Property.

Founded in 1984, Highland Ventures Ltd. is a holding company to top brands in the restaurant, fitness, video rental and commercial real estate industries. Today, the company employs roughly 2,500 people across the country.

Since 2018, TNECD has supported nearly 140 economic development projects in the Northern Middle Tennessee region, resulting in more than 40,000 job commitments and $7 billion in capital investment.

“The greater Nashville region is turning into a foodservice, healthcare and real estate hub that fits our growth strategy across all business lines. We are thrilled to be opening a new Highland Ventures corporate office just south of Nashville in Brentwood, Tennessee,” said Keith Hoogland, president and CEO, Highland Ventures Ltd.

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development's mission is to develop strategies that help make Tennessee the No. 1 location in the Southeast for high quality jobs. To grow and strengthen Tennessee, the department seeks to attract new corporate investment to the state and works with Tennessee companies to facilitate expansion and economic growth.