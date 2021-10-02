High School State Golf Championships Begin Oct. 4 in Sevierville

By
Michael Carpenter
-
seiverville golf

The first championships of the 2021-22 school year are set to begin next week in Sevierville. High school golfers from across the state will convene at Sevierville Golf Club for two rounds of competition in each class and division.

Players from larger member schools will compete Monday and Tuesday and those representing smaller schools will play on Thursday and Friday.

The public may follow live, hole-by-hole scoring of the tournament at TSSAAsports.com.

2021 Championship Dates

October 4-5: Division I-AA and Division II-AA
October 7-8: Division I-A and Division II-A

Admission

Spectator tickets are $12 per day if purchased in advance on GoFan, $15 per day if purchased with cash at the gate. Everyone school-age and older must purchase a ticket.

TACA cards will be honored when presented with a matching photo ID, but the TSSAA ID Card will NOT be accepted for admission. School administrators who are registered on the TSSAA Portal can sign-in for free admission at the team entrance.

Spectator Information

Golf carts will not be rented to spectators, so all attendees should be prepared to walk the course or watch the live scoring on your mobile devices or at the pavilion outside the Clubhouse. Those following a participant who is scheduled to tee off from Hole #11 on the River Course should be prepared for a lengthy walk to that hole and plan their time accordingly. Participants will be shuttled to their start, but there will not be room for spectators on those shuttles.

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here