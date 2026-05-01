High School Speech, Debate Students Show Off Skills

Williamson County speech and debate students are showing off their skills at multiple levels at National Speech and Debate Association (NSDA) and Tennessee High School Speech and Debate League (THSSDL) events.
The Tennessee district of the NSDA hosted several high school national qualifying events throughout March and April. The top two or three winners, depending on the event, qualified to compete at the NSDA National Tournament June 13-20 in Virginia.
Brentwood High’s Brian Hong was an individual champion in the Humorous Interpretation category, and his peers Joseph Johnson and Wali Sidiqyar won the Public Forum Debate category. Their teachers are Harriet Medlin and Matt Grimes.
Congratulations to the following students:
Individual Champions
- Brian Hong, Brentwood High – Humorous Interpretation
- Joseph Johnson and Wali Sidiqyar, Brentwood High – Public Forum Debate
Qualified for Nationals
- Natalie Chou and Liam Marassa, Brentwood High – Public Forum Debate
- Armaan Semwal, Summit High – Lincoln Douglas Debate
- Evan Robinson, Summit High – Congressional Debate, Senate
- Atif Patnool, Summit High – United States Extemporaneous Speaking
- Sarayu Reddy, Nolensville High – Impromptu
Auto Qualified for Nationals Based on Their 2025 Nationals Performance
- Jasmine Merrikh and Meredith Yount, Brentwood High – Public Forum Debate
- Jonathan Okokhere, Nolensville High – Congressional Debate
Alternates to Nationals
- Matthew Greer, Brentwood High – International Extemporaneous Speaking
- Jibran Khan, Brentwood High – Original Oratory
- Matthew Greer, Brentwood High – United States Extemporaneous Speaking
- Rishik Chakraborty and Mitanshu Paul, Summit High – Public Forum Debate
- Natalie Chou, Brentwood High – Congressional Debate, House
- Liam Marassa, Brentwood High – Congressional Debate, Senate
High school speech and debate students also competed at the THSSDL State Championship. Brentwood’s Brian Hong placed first in the Humorous Interpretation category. His teachers are Harriet Medlin and Matt Grimes.
Congratulations to the students listed below.
After Dinner Speaking
- Fourth: Anoushka Mohan, Page High
Dramatic Interpretation
- Second: Jibran Khan, Brentwood High
Duo Interpretation
- Sixth: Ashley Xu and Yagmur Gunay, Brentwood High
Humorous Interpretation
- First: Brian Hong, Brentwood High
Impromptu Speaking
- Sixth: Matthew Hassell, Ravenwood High
Informative Speaking
- Sixth: Impana Dyamenahalli, Ravenwood High
Original Oratory
- Third: Jibran Khan, Brentwood High
- Fourth: Matthew Greer, Brentwood High
Solo Acting
- Fourth: Fatima Mendoza, Brentwood High
Television Broadcasting
- Third: Eva Ghodasara, Ravenwood High
- Fourth: Samar Elhassan, Summit High
WCS high school students also stood out at the THSSDL District III Tournament. Brentwood High coach Matt Grimes earned recognition and was named the THSSDL District III Educator of the Year.
Congratulations to the students listed below.
Team Sweepstakes
- First: Brentwood High
- Third: Ravenwood High
- Fourth: Summit High
After Dinner Speaking
- Second: Luke Hadley, Brentwood High
- Third: Shivani Manickavasagam, Page High
- Fourth: Diya Satish, Page High
- Fifth: Anoushka Mohan, Page High
- Sixth: Anupriya Bindra, Page High
Dramatic Interpretation
- First: Kay Gotte, Brentwood High
- Second: Jibran Khan, Brentwood High
- Sixth: Josiah Saysombath, Ravenwood High
Duo Interpretation
- First: Agamya Singh and Saksham Varshney, Ravenwood High
- Second: Moss Matthewman and Charlotte Canas, Brentwood High
- Third: Ashley Xu and Yagmur Gunay, Brentwood High
- Fourth: Yeshmith Peethala and Vighnesh Vijayakumar Lakshmi, Ravenwood High
Extemporaneous Speaking
- Second: Liam Marassa, Brentwood High
- Third: Atif Patnool, Summit High
- Fourth: Cecilia Wooldridge, Summit High
- Fifth: Matthew Greer, Brentwood HIgh
- Sixth: Natalie Chou, Brentwood High
- Seventh: Jackson Garland, Page High
Humorous Interpretation
- First: Brian Hong, Brentwood High
- Fourth: Saee Moghe, Brentwood High
- Sixth: Madison Munger, Summit High
Impromptu Speaking
- First: Joanna Li, Brentwood High
- Fourth: Sarayu Reddy, Nolensville High
- Fifth: Devin Singh, Ravenwood High
- Sixth: Udhi Syal, Ravenwood High
Improvisational Duet
- First: Agamya Singh and Saksham Varshney, Ravenwood High
- Second: Darsh Menon and Ammar Uzzaman, Ravenwood High
- Third: Paul Schneider and Joseph Johnson, Brentwood High
- Fourth: Erik Matheny and Arthur Yount, Brentwood High
- Sixth: Mark Hadley and Jackson Swaim, Brentwood High
Informative Speaking
- First: Ava Bucy, Summit High
- Second: Impana Dyamenahalli, Ravenwood High
- Third: Cecilia Wooldridge, Summit High
- Fourth: Pranav Adadi, Brentwood High
- Sixth: Ashley Xu, Brentwood High
Original Oratory
- First: Matthew Greer, Brentwood High
- Second: Samar Elhassan, Summit High
- Third: Joanna Li, Brentwood High
- Fourth: Amy Neenu Manu, Page High
- Fifth: Jibran Khan, Brentwood High
Pantomime
- First: Hrehaan Yadav, Brentwood High
- Second: Yash Gupta, Brentwood High
- Third: Agam Bhatia, Ravenwood High
Poetry Interpretation
- First: Nick LeMasters, Brentwood High
- Second: Sanya Kharat, Brentwood High
- Third: Tori Gildenberg, Brentwood High
Solo Acting
- First: Diya Singh, Brentwood High
- Second: Fatima Mendoza, Brentwood High
- Third: Katie Womack, Brentwood High
Storytelling
- Third: Fatima Mendoza, Brentwood High
- Sixth: Darsh Singh, Ravenwood High
- Seventh: Brayden Miller, Summit High
Television Broadcasting
- First: Eva Ghodasara, Ravenwood High
- Fourth: Samar Elhassan, Summit High
- Fifth: Gemma Romero, Brentwood High
- Sixth: Joshua Mendoza, Brentwood High
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