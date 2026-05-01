High School Speech, Debate Students Show Off Skills

Williamson County speech and debate students are showing off their skills at multiple levels at National Speech and Debate Association (NSDA) and Tennessee High School Speech and Debate League (THSSDL) events.

The Tennessee district of the NSDA hosted several high school national qualifying events throughout March and April. The top two or three winners, depending on the event, qualified to compete at the NSDA National Tournament June 13-20 in Virginia.

Brentwood High’s Brian Hong was an individual champion in the Humorous Interpretation category, and his peers Joseph Johnson and Wali Sidiqyar won the Public Forum Debate category. Their teachers are Harriet Medlin and Matt Grimes.

Congratulations to the following students:

Individual Champions

Brian Hong, Brentwood High – Humorous Interpretation

Joseph Johnson and Wali Sidiqyar, Brentwood High – Public Forum Debate

Qualified for Nationals

Natalie Chou and Liam Marassa, Brentwood High – Public Forum Debate

Armaan Semwal, Summit High – Lincoln Douglas Debate

Evan Robinson, Summit High – Congressional Debate, Senate

Atif Patnool, Summit High – United States Extemporaneous Speaking

Sarayu Reddy, Nolensville High – Impromptu

Auto Qualified for Nationals Based on Their 2025 Nationals Performance

Jasmine Merrikh and Meredith Yount, Brentwood High – Public Forum Debate

Jonathan Okokhere, Nolensville High – Congressional Debate

Alternates to Nationals

Matthew Greer, Brentwood High – International Extemporaneous Speaking

Jibran Khan, Brentwood High – Original Oratory

Matthew Greer, Brentwood High – United States Extemporaneous Speaking

Rishik Chakraborty and Mitanshu Paul, Summit High – Public Forum Debate

Natalie Chou, Brentwood High – Congressional Debate, House

Liam Marassa, Brentwood High – Congressional Debate, Senate

High school speech and debate students also competed at the THSSDL State Championship. Brentwood’s Brian Hong placed first in the Humorous Interpretation category. His teachers are Harriet Medlin and Matt Grimes.

Congratulations to the students listed below.

After Dinner Speaking

Fourth: Anoushka Mohan, Page High

Dramatic Interpretation

Second: Jibran Khan, Brentwood High

Duo Interpretation

Sixth: Ashley Xu and Yagmur Gunay, Brentwood High

Humorous Interpretation

First: Brian Hong, Brentwood High

Impromptu Speaking

Sixth: Matthew Hassell, Ravenwood High

Informative Speaking

Sixth: Impana Dyamenahalli, Ravenwood High

Original Oratory

Third: Jibran Khan, Brentwood High

Fourth: Matthew Greer, Brentwood High

Solo Acting

Fourth: Fatima Mendoza, Brentwood High

Television Broadcasting

Third: Eva Ghodasara, Ravenwood High

Fourth: Samar Elhassan, Summit High

WCS high school students also stood out at the THSSDL District III Tournament. Brentwood High coach Matt Grimes earned recognition and was named the THSSDL District III Educator of the Year.

Congratulations to the students listed below.

Team Sweepstakes

First: Brentwood High

Third: Ravenwood High

Fourth: Summit High

After Dinner Speaking

Second: Luke Hadley, Brentwood High

Third: Shivani Manickavasagam, Page High

Fourth: Diya Satish, Page High

Fifth: Anoushka Mohan, Page High

Sixth: Anupriya Bindra, Page High

Dramatic Interpretation

First: Kay Gotte, Brentwood High

Second: Jibran Khan, Brentwood High

Sixth: Josiah Saysombath, Ravenwood High

Duo Interpretation

First: Agamya Singh and Saksham Varshney, Ravenwood High

Second: Moss Matthewman and Charlotte Canas, Brentwood High

Third: Ashley Xu and Yagmur Gunay, Brentwood High

Fourth: Yeshmith Peethala and Vighnesh Vijayakumar Lakshmi, Ravenwood High

Extemporaneous Speaking

Second: Liam Marassa, Brentwood High

Third: Atif Patnool, Summit High

Fourth: Cecilia Wooldridge, Summit High

Fifth: Matthew Greer, Brentwood HIgh

Sixth: Natalie Chou, Brentwood High

Seventh: Jackson Garland, Page High

Humorous Interpretation

First: Brian Hong, Brentwood High

Fourth: Saee Moghe, Brentwood High

Sixth: Madison Munger, Summit High

Impromptu Speaking

First: Joanna Li, Brentwood High

Fourth: Sarayu Reddy, Nolensville High

Fifth: Devin Singh, Ravenwood High

Sixth: Udhi Syal, Ravenwood High

Improvisational Duet

First: Agamya Singh and Saksham Varshney, Ravenwood High

Second: Darsh Menon and Ammar Uzzaman, Ravenwood High

Third: Paul Schneider and Joseph Johnson, Brentwood High

Fourth: Erik Matheny and Arthur Yount, Brentwood High

Sixth: Mark Hadley and Jackson Swaim, Brentwood High

Informative Speaking

First: Ava Bucy, Summit High

Second: Impana Dyamenahalli, Ravenwood High

Third: Cecilia Wooldridge, Summit High

Fourth: Pranav Adadi, Brentwood High

Sixth: Ashley Xu, Brentwood High

Original Oratory

First: Matthew Greer, Brentwood High

Second: Samar Elhassan, Summit High

Third: Joanna Li, Brentwood High

Fourth: Amy Neenu Manu, Page High

Fifth: Jibran Khan, Brentwood High

Pantomime

First: Hrehaan Yadav, Brentwood High

Second: Yash Gupta, Brentwood High

Third: Agam Bhatia, Ravenwood High

Poetry Interpretation

First: Nick LeMasters, Brentwood High

Second: Sanya Kharat, Brentwood High

Third: Tori Gildenberg, Brentwood High

Solo Acting

First: Diya Singh, Brentwood High

Second: Fatima Mendoza, Brentwood High

Third: Katie Womack, Brentwood High

Storytelling

Third: Fatima Mendoza, Brentwood High

Sixth: Darsh Singh, Ravenwood High

Seventh: Brayden Miller, Summit High

Television Broadcasting

First: Eva Ghodasara, Ravenwood High

Fourth: Samar Elhassan, Summit High

Fifth: Gemma Romero, Brentwood High

Sixth: Joshua Mendoza, Brentwood High

Source: WCS

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