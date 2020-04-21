High School Media Students Recognized Statewide

High school media students around the county are earning recognition inside state lines and beyond.

Several high schools submitted student work to be judged at the Tennessee High School Press Association (THSPA) Awards and the Western Kentucky Mark of Excellence Awards.

At the THSPA Awards, Brentwood and Independence high schools swept most of the categories with each school earning five first place awards. Brentwood High’s WBHS9 was named the Mark Madison Best Overall Television Station for the tenth time in the past 12 years. Brentwood High also won first place in the Mark of Excellence Awards High School Broadcast/Newscast category, and Brentwood High student Alex Wells was named the Most Valuable Broadcast Team Member.

“It’s a good feeling,” said Wells. “I couldn’t have done it without everyone’s help. It’s truly a team effort. Our hard work this year paid off.”

Independence High’s IHS Media won second in the Mark Madison Best Overall Television Station category and also won Best Newscast/News Magazine.

Schools could submit work in several categories, including yearbook, literary magazine and broadcast. Listed below are the winners for both the THSPA Awards and the Mark of Excellence Awards.