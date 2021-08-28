High School Football Week 2 Roundup: Centennial, Page, Franklin, Fairview

Absolutely nothing: Centennial drops a goose egg on Lincoln County 45-0

Centennial’s defense throttled Lincoln County, resulting in a shutout win 45-0 in a Tennessee high school football matchup.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Franklin Centennial and Fayetteville Lincoln County were both scoreless.

Franklin Centennial opened a towering 22-0 gap over Fayetteville Lincoln County at the intermission.

Page deals goose eggs to Franklin in verdict 28-0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Franklin Page stuffed Franklin 28-0 to the tune of a shutout on August 27 in Tennessee football.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Patriots fought to a 14-0 intermission margin at the Admirals’ expense.

Fairview makes early advantage stand up in vanquishing Creek Wood 28-7

Fairview took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Creek Wood 28-7 in a Tennessee high school football matchup.

Both teams were blanked in the second and third quarters.

The first quarter gave the Yellow Jackets a 21-7 lead over the Red Hawks.