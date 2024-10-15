High School Football: Predict the Winners of Week 9

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Welcome to our Week 9 High School Football Prediction Survey for the 2024-25 season! As the new season kicks off, we want to know who you have winning the big games.

This survey is all about your predictions for the upcoming matchups. Which teams do you think will start the season strong? Who’s poised for an upset victory? Whether you’re basing your picks on last year’s performances, pre-season buzz, or just a gut feeling, we want to hear your thoughts. More sports surveys!

High School Football Week 9
Week 9
High School Football games for October 18, 2024

Fairview Yellow Jackets vs. Independence Eagles

Fairview Yellow Jackets vs. Independence Eagles

Father Ryan Irish vs. McCallie Blue Tornado

Father Ryan Irish vs. McCallie Blue Tornado

Ravenwood Raptors vs. Franklin Admirals

Ravenwood Raptors vs. Franklin Admirals

Nolensville Knights vs. James Lawson Lightning

Nolensville Knights vs. James Lawson Lightning

Page Patriots vs. Hillsboro Burros

Page Patriots vs. Hillsboro Burros

Summit Spartans vs. John Overton Bobcats

Summit Spartans vs. John Overton Bobcats

Brentwood vs Centennial

Brentwood vs Centennial

