High School Football: Predict the Winners of Week 9

Welcome to our Week 9 High School Football Prediction Survey for the 2024-25 season! As the new season kicks off, we want to know who you have winning the big games.

This survey is all about your predictions for the upcoming matchups. Which teams do you think will start the season strong? Who’s poised for an upset victory? Whether you’re basing your picks on last year’s performances, pre-season buzz, or just a gut feeling, we want to hear your thoughts. More sports surveys!

High School Football Week 9 Week 9 High School Football games for October 18, 2024 Fairview Yellow Jackets vs. Independence Eagles Fairview Yellow Jackets vs. Independence Eagles Fairview Yellow Jackets Independence Eagles Clear selection Father Ryan Irish vs. McCallie Blue Tornado Father Ryan Irish vs. McCallie Blue Tornado Father Ryan Irish McCallie Blue Tornado Clear selection Ravenwood Raptors vs. Franklin Admirals Ravenwood Raptors vs. Franklin Admirals Ravenwood Raptors Franklin Admirals Clear selection Nolensville Knights vs. James Lawson Lightning Nolensville Knights vs. James Lawson Lightning Nolensville Knights James Lawson Lightning Clear selection Page Patriots vs. Hillsboro Burros Page Patriots vs. Hillsboro Burros Page Patriots Hillsboro Burros Clear selection Summit Spartans vs. John Overton Bobcats Summit Spartans vs. John Overton Bobcats Summit Spartans John Overton Bobcats Clear selection Brentwood vs Centennial Brentwood vs Centennial Brentwood Centennial Clear selection Personal Information Please enter your email address* Please enter your email address* Please input email for your survey results and Select finished. Email address is not collected Clear selection Please enter your name* Please enter your name* Clear selection Exit LinkedIn Facebook Twitter

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email