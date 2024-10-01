High School Football: Predict the Winners of Week 7

Welcome to our Week 7 High School Football Prediction Survey for the 2024-25 season! As the new season kicks off, we want to know who you have winning the big games.

This survey is all about your predictions for the upcoming matchups. Which teams do you think will start the season strong? Who’s poised for an upset victory? Whether you’re basing your picks on last year’s performances, pre-season buzz, or just a gut feeling, we want to hear your thoughts. More sports surveys!

High School Football Week 7
Week 7
High School Football games for October 3-4, 2024

Pope John Paul II Knights vs. BGA Wildcats

Brentwood Academy Eagles vs. Innovation Academy of Robertson County

Brentwood Bruins vs. Franklin Admirals

Glencliff Colts vs. Centennial Cougars

Christ Presbyterian Lions vs. Webb Feet

Montgomery Central Indians vs. Fairview Yellow Jackets

Memphis University Owls vs. Father Ryan Irish

Davidson Academy Bears vs. FRA Panthers

Mt Juliet Christian Saints vs. Grace Christian Lions

John Overton Bobcats vs. Independence Eagles

Hillsboro Burros vs. Nolensville Knights

James Lawson Lightning vs. Page Patriots

Summit Spartans vs. Ravenwood Raptors

Spring Hill Raiders vs. Columbia Central Lions

