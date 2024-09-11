High School Football: Predict the Winners of Week 4

Welcome to our Week 4 High School Football Prediction Survey for the 2024-25 season! As the new season kicks off, we want to know who you have winning the big games.

This survey is all about your predictions for the upcoming matchups. Which teams do you think will start the season strong? Who’s poised for an upset victory? Whether you’re basing your picks on last year’s performances, pre-season buzz, or just a gut feeling, we want to hear your thoughts. More sports surveys!

High School Football Week 4 Week 4 High School Football games for September 13, 2024 Brentwood Academy Eagles vs. Father Ryan Irish Battle Ground Wildcats vs. Davidson Academy Bears Henry Co Patriots vs. Brentwood Bruins Centennial Cougars vs. James Lawson Lightning Montgomery Bell Big Red vs. Christ Presbyterian Lions Richland Raiders vs. Fairview Yellow Jackets Independence Eagles vs. Franklin Admirals Franklin Road Panthers vs. Goodpasture Christian Cougars Friendship Christian Commanders vs. Grace Christian Lions Glencliff Colts vs. Nolensville Knights LaVergne Wolverines vs. Page Patriots Ravenwood Raptors vs. Smyrna Bulldogs Lincoln Co Falcons vs. Spring Hill Raiders Blackman Blaze vs. Summit Spartans

