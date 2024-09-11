High School Football: Predict the Winners of Week 4

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Welcome to our Week 4 High School Football Prediction Survey for the 2024-25 season! As the new season kicks off, we want to know who you have winning the big games.

This survey is all about your predictions for the upcoming matchups. Which teams do you think will start the season strong? Who’s poised for an upset victory? Whether you’re basing your picks on last year’s performances, pre-season buzz, or just a gut feeling, we want to hear your thoughts. More sports surveys!

High School Football Week 4
Week 4
High School Football games for September 13, 2024

Brentwood Academy Eagles vs. Father Ryan Irish

Battle Ground Wildcats vs. Davidson Academy Bears

Henry Co Patriots vs. Brentwood Bruins

Centennial Cougars vs. James Lawson Lightning

Montgomery Bell Big Red vs. Christ Presbyterian Lions

Richland Raiders vs. Fairview Yellow Jackets

Independence Eagles vs. Franklin Admirals

Franklin Road Panthers vs. Goodpasture Christian Cougars

Friendship Christian Commanders vs. Grace Christian Lions

Glencliff Colts vs. Nolensville Knights

LaVergne Wolverines vs. Page Patriots

Ravenwood Raptors vs. Smyrna Bulldogs

Lincoln Co Falcons vs. Spring Hill Raiders

Blackman Blaze vs. Summit Spartans

