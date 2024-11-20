High School Football: Predict the Winners for Playoffs Week 3

Welcome to our High School Football Prediction Survey for Week 3 of the 2024 Playoffs. This is the Quarterfinal Round for Division 1, Class 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A. This is the Semifinal Round for Division II, Class A, Class AA and Class AAA.

This survey is all about your predictions for the upcoming matchups. Which teams do you think will survive playoffs? Who’s poised for an upset victory? Whether you’re basing your picks on last year’s performances, pre-season buzz, or just a gut feeling, we want to hear your thoughts. More sports surveys!

Ravenwood Raptors vs Stewarts Creek Red Hawks

Ravenwood Raptors vs Stewarts Creek Red Hawks

FRA Panthers vs BGA Wildcats

FRA Panthers vs BGA Wildcats

CPA Lions vs Boyd Buchanan Buccaneers

CPA Lions vs Boyd Buchanan Buccaneers

Baylor Red Raiders vs Brentwood Academy Eagles

Baylor Red Raiders vs Brentwood Academy Eagles

Ensworth Tigers vs McCallie Blue Tornado

Ensworth Tigers vs McCallie Blue Tornado

