High School Football: Predict the Winners for Playoffs Week 3

Welcome to our High School Football Prediction Survey for Week 3 of the 2024 Playoffs. This is the Quarterfinal Round for Division 1, Class 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A. This is the Semifinal Round for Division II, Class A, Class AA and Class AAA.

This survey is all about your predictions for the upcoming matchups. Which teams do you think will survive playoffs? Who’s poised for an upset victory? Whether you’re basing your picks on last year’s performances, pre-season buzz, or just a gut feeling, we want to hear your thoughts. More sports surveys!

High School Football Playoffs Week 3 Playoffs Week 3 High School Football games for November 22, 2024 Ravenwood Raptors vs Stewarts Creek Red Hawks Ravenwood Raptors vs Stewarts Creek Red Hawks Ravenwood Raptors Stewarts Creek Red Hawks Clear selection FRA Panthers vs BGA Wildcats FRA Panthers vs BGA Wildcats FRA Panthers BGA Wildcats Clear selection CPA Lions vs Boyd Buchanan Buccaneers CPA Lions vs Boyd Buchanan Buccaneers CPA Lions Boyd Buchanan Buccaneers Clear selection Baylor Red Raiders vs Brentwood Academy Eagles Baylor Red Raiders vs Brentwood Academy Eagles Baylor Red Raiders Brentwood Academy Eagles Clear selection Ensworth Tigers vs McCallie Blue Tornado Ensworth Tigers vs McCallie Blue Tornado Ensworth Tigers McCallie Blue Tornado Clear selection Personal Information Please enter your email address* Please enter your email address* Please input email for your survey results and Select finished. Email address is not collected Clear selection Please enter your name* Please enter your name* Clear selection Exit LinkedIn Facebook Twitter

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email