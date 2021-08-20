High School Football Kicks Off August 20

High school football teams will soon be back on the field as their season kicks off Friday, August 20.

Tickets for the games are available through GoFan, where fans may search for their school and purchase tickets online. All games start at 7 p.m. For those who will not be able to attend in-person, games will be livestreamed by the home school and available on its YouTube channel.

Williamson County Schools will adhere to the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) fall sports guidelines.

Home

Independence High versus Christ Presbyterian Academy

Centennial High versus Overton High

Nolensville High versus Battle Ground Academy

Page High versus Fairview High

Away