High-Powered Offense Kept Rolling in Centennial vs Brentwood Matchup

The Centennial Cougars were on the road in the final week of the regular season to take on the Brentwood Bruins. Centennial entered play at 2-6 and trying to halt their three game losing streak. Brentwood (6-3) fell to Independence last week 26-21.

The Bruins improved to 7-4 tonight as they beat Centennial 49-7. The Cougars fought hard, but it wasn’t enough. They finished the regular season at 2-7.

Centennial got on the scoreboard first as they successfully executed a flea-flicker pass from Plowman to Bennett. They took the 7-0 lead.

Brentwood would be the next to score late in the first quarter with a rushing touchdown from Walters from 3 yards out to tie things up at 7.

In the second quarter, Brentwood would score another rushing touchdown this time from Granzow to take the lead at 14-7. Late in the second quarter, Granzow connected with Merrill for a thirty-two yard touchdown pass to increase the Bruin lead to 21-7. The Bruins would take that lead into half time.

In the second half, Brentwood had the ball first. They drove down and Granzow hit Walton from fifteen yards out to go up 28-7.

The next Centennial drive, they would throw an interception and Brentwood would take it back for a touchdown. The Bruins increased their lead to 35-7.

Brentwood added another touchdown later in the third quarter as Walters ran it in from seven yards out. The Bruins led 42-7 with just over four minutes left in the third.

The Bruins scored on a touchdown pass from White to Fontechia from eleven yards out. Brentwood led 49-7. The clock continued to run and the game would end with Brentwood on top.

