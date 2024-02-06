High Hopes to Kick Off 40th Anniversary with Strings & Stories

High Hopes Development Center is marking its 40th year as a non-profit organization, and the celebration begins with one of its signature fundraisers, Strings & Stories, to be held Thursday, Feb. 29, at the Franklin Theatre.

“Strings & Stories is the first of our many events that will celebrate 40 years of High Hopes’ service to the community,” said Brandy Blanton, High Hopes Director of Development. “This marks our second year of hosting in the historic Franklin Theatre, and we’re incredibly excited to ring in our fourth decade with these esteemed performers and our supporters.”

The 14th annual songwriters event begins at 7:00 p.m., with doors opening at 6:15 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.highhopesforkids.org/strings-and-stories for $100 per person and include complimentary wine, beer and popcorn.

This year’s award-winning songwriters include:

Beth Nielsen Chapman, whose diverse body of work spans 15 albums and seven No. 1 hits, her compositions have been recorded by Elton John, Bonnie Raitt, Bette Midler, Willie Nelson, Neil Diamond, the Indigo Girls and Keb Mo’.

Sandy Emory Lawrence, recipient of the ASCAP Sammy Cahn Award for promising lyrics whose credits include Joey and Rory hits like “If Not For You” and “When I’m Gone.”

Tommy Sims, a seven-time Grammy winner whose work as band leader, producer and songwriter has led to record sales of over 170 million for the likes of Stevie Wonder, Bruce Springsteen, Garth Brooks, Eric Clapton and more.

Trent Willmon, CMA Award-winning producer, singer and songwriter who penned hits “Beer Man” and “On Again Tonight” with Sony Records, has written for the likes of Brad Paisley and Montgomery Gentry and produced for artists like 2023 Country Song of the Year Grammy Award winner Cody Johnson.

In addition to selling tickets to Strings & Stories, High Hopes continues to solicit sponsors at a variety of levels. Contact Blanton at bblanton@highhopesforkids.org or 615-550-1437 for more information.

High Hopes will continue celebrating its 40th anniversary throughout the year with its signature fundraising events along with other opportunities to support its mission. Upcoming events include:

Giving on the Green – March 25 at The Grove

Runway of Hope – April 14 at The Factory at Franklin

High Hopes & Hops – August (Date TBD)

Hats Off to High Hopes – November (Date TBD)

For a full list of events and more information, visit https://www.highhopesforkids.org/events.