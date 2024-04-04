High Hopes to Host Inclusive Fashion Show

High Hopes Development Center is continuing its 40th anniversary celebration and gearing up to host its second annual inclusive fashion show, Runway of Hope, featuring children from its preschool and clinic on Sunday, April 14, in The Factory at Franklin’s Liberty Hall.

Tickets are available for $25 per person and $50 per household of up to six and can be purchased online at https://www.highhopesforkids.org/runway-of-hope. Presented by AP-Live, the Brett Boyer Foundation and Calvin and Marilyn LeHew, Runway of Hope will feature 35 High Hopes students, both typically developing and those with special needs, who represent the makeup of its education and therapeutic services. Clothing will be provided by Target and The Little Cottage Children’s Shoppe.

“Runway of Hope is quite literally our mission in motion,” said Brandy Blanton, High Hopes Director of Development. “We invite the community to watch our children shine while feeling confident walking the runway alongside their teacher or therapist. It’s truly a celebration of our children and staff and the strides they’ve made together.”

High Hopes feeding therapist Lori Scott originally presented the idea of an inclusive fashion show. Scott also conceptualized the organization’s highly successful High Hopes & Hops fundraiser with her husband and High Hopes board of directors member, Ricky Scott. High Hopes Director of Clinical Services Kristin Garner coined the Runway of Hope name. The inaugural event held last April was dedicated in memory of 9-year-old Evelyn Dieckhaus, the daughter of a High Hopes occupational therapist and victim of The Covenant School shooting.

Runway of Hope will showcase Target’s adaptive clothing line, which features functional, sensory-friendly and easier-to-access clothing designed to fit the needs of more babies and kids. Caleb Hartwell, local executive team leader in Target’s remodel division and High Hopes advisory board member, brought Target on board for the event.

Tickets include complimentary champagne and a snack from Catering & Events by Suzette. Doors open at 4:00 p.m. with a 4:15 p.m. start, and seating is first come, first served.

Runway of Hope is also supported by: Allies of Advocacy: CapWealth, Grasslands Environmental, Middle Tennessee Electric and Bill & Sally Zierden Friends for the Future: The Kingston Group, Let it Shine Gymnastics, Ryan & Katherine Stark, and Williamson Health.

In addition to selling tickets, High Hopes continues to solicit sponsors at a variety of levels. Contact Blanton at [email protected] or 615-550-1437 for more information.