High Hopes’ Supper Club Returns

High Hopes Development Center will continue to host its bi-weekly Supper Club this year. Each Supper Club, sponsored by FirstBank, features a uniquely-curated menu from local restaurants or caterers available for pickup on the High Hopes campus.

“Since Supper Club began last fall, High Hopes has been privileged to partner with several local chefs and caterers to provide delicious meals to our community,” said Brandy Blanton, High Hopes Director of Development. “The pandemic has greatly impacted us all, and this unique partnership has allowed High Hopes to continue raising funds while also supporting the local service industry and safely connecting with supporters.”

Menus for each Supper Club are shared via email and posted to the High Hopes website one week in advance of the pick-up date. Each chef develops a custom menu available for curbside pickup on the High Hopes campus. A limited number of meals are available for one, two or four at $25 per person, with $15 contributed to the restaurant and $10 to High Hopes.

The next Supper Club will feature Moe’s Original BBQ, available to order through today, February 24 for pickup on March 1. Future partners will include the Daily Dish, Catering & Events by Suzette, and more.

To join the Supper Club email list to stay up-to-date on menu options and High Hopes news, visit www.highhopesforkids.org/supperclub.

About High Hopes Development Center | High Hopes Development Center is a 36-year-old non-profit organization that loves, nurtures and educates children with two integrated programs helping each child reach their maximum potential. Children ages 6 weeks to kindergarten, with and without special needs, are educated together in inclusive preschool classrooms by a team of experienced teachers supporting the individual needs of each child. High Hopes also offers an on-site pediatric therapy clinic, allowing children to receive therapy services during their preschool day. The outpatient pediatric therapy clinic provides occupational, speech, physical and feeding therapies to children from birth to 21 years. High Hopes gives children of all intellectual, physical and mental abilities the opportunity to learn and grow together in an environment that provides a strong foundation for future academic and social success.