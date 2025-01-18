High Hopes Signature Fundraiser Strings & Stories Set for February

High Hopes Preschool and Pediatric Therapy Clinic invites the community to attend its annual Strings & Stories fundraising event to be held Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Stable Reserve in downtown Franklin.

“We love kicking off the year with Strings & Stories and welcoming folks for an intimate evening with such talented songwriters,” said Nan Zierden, High Hopes Director of Development. “It’s an unparalleled opportunity to catch performances and dialogue from storied industry veterans while supporting an impactful cause.”

This year’s award-winning songwriters include:

Natalie Hemby, one of Nashville’s most successful and sought-after songwriters and member of the quartet, The Highwomen, alongside Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires and Maren Morris. She has written numerous hits recorded by the likes of Kacey Musgraves, Miranda Lambert, Lady A and more.

Sean McConnell, a Massachusetts native born to folk-singer parents who began writing and performing at age 11 upon moving to Georgia. He has written for artists like Tim McGraw, Rascal Flatts and Martina McBride.

The 15th annual songwriters event begins at 7:00 p.m., with doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online here for $200 per person and include appetizers, one specialty drink ticket, and entertainment at Stable Reserve (412 Main St.).

In addition to selling tickets to Strings & Stories, High Hopes continues to solicit sponsors at a variety of levels. Learn more about sponsorship opportunities here and contact Zierden at [email protected] or 615-550-1443 for more information.

