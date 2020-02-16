High Hopes Development Center was the first of five beneficiaries to receive a donation from funds raised through the 24th annual Nashville International Airport (BNA) Aviation Golf Classic. A $10,000 contribution was presented to High Hopes during a special check presentation Tuesday, February 11.

“We are grateful to receive this donation from the wonderful team at BNA,” said Gail Powell, High Hopes executive director. “We thank them for being part of our story, enabling the organization to further our mission of providing specialized care for children throughout Middle Tennessee.”

BNA President and CEO Doug Kreulen presented the check to the children of High Hopes, accompanied by executive director Gail Powell, director of education Sarah Roelke and board member Ryan Gallagher. Following the presentation, BNA staff toured the High Hopes facility, which was expanded in 2018.

“We were delighted to visit High Hopes today and to support its mission of giving children of all intellectual, physical and mental abilities the opportunity to learn and grow together in an environment that provides a strong foundation for future academic and social success,” said Mr. Kreulen.

The 24th annual BNA Aviation Golf Classic was held in October of 2019. Since its inception, the event has raised more than $1 million for charitable and non-profit organizations across middle Tennessee.

About High Hopes Development Center | High Hopes Development Center is a 35-year-old non-profit organization that loves, nurtures and educates children with two integrated programs helping each child reach their maximum potential. Children ages 6 weeks to kindergarten, with and without special needs, are educated together in inclusive preschool classrooms by a team of experienced teachers supporting the individual needs of each child. High Hopes also offers an on-site pediatric therapy clinic, allowing children to receive therapy services during their preschool day. The outpatient pediatric therapy clinic provides occupational, speech, physical and feeding therapies to children from birth to 21 years. High Hopes gives children of all intellectual, physical and mental abilities the opportunity to learn and grow together in an environment that provides a strong foundation for future academic and social success.