High Hopes Raises Over 100K at Fundraiser

High Hopes Development Center hosted Hats Off to High Hopes, its largest fundraiser for the past 23 years, at Graystone Quarry on November 11. The event, which brought supporters together to “tip their hat” to the hardworking High Hopes staff, raised more than $125,000 for the Center.

“We feel very grateful to have been able to host our largest fundraiser once again this year,” said Brandy Blanton, Director of Development. “As a non-profit organization, we rely on support from our generous community to help keep our mission alive. Hats Off is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate our staff, treat our supporters to a memorable evening and raise funds for High Hopes.”

Attendees enjoyed a multi-course dinner provided by Catering & Events by Suzette with entertainment from Beatles cover band The English Rain. During the event, the prestigious Heart of High Hopes award was presented to longtime executive director, Gail Powell, who announced her retirement this year.

“It’s a tremendous honor to receive the Heart of High Hopes award, an accolade I’ve been fortunate to present for many years to those who have given this organization their all,” said Powell. “We are grateful for the overwhelming support we continue to receive from those who believe so strongly in our mission, which was clearly displayed during Hats Off this year.”

For 37 years, High Hopes has been equipping children, youth and their families throughout Tennessee with the skills necessary to achieve success through education, therapeutic services and loving support. For more information about the organization, visit highhopesforkids.org.

About High Hopes Development Center | High Hopes Development Center is a 37-year-old non-profit organization that loves, nurtures and educates children with two integrated programs helping each child reach their maximum potential. Children ages 6 weeks to kindergarten, with and without special needs, are educated together in inclusive preschool classrooms by a team of experienced teachers supporting the individual needs of each child. High Hopes also offers an on-site pediatric therapy clinic, allowing children to receive therapy services during their preschool day. The outpatient pediatric therapy clinic provides occupational, speech, physical and feeding therapies to children from birth to 21 years. High Hopes gives children of all intellectual, physical and mental abilities the opportunity to learn and grow together in an environment that provides a strong foundation for future academic and social success.