High Hopes Preschool Sets Sights on Serving More Kids With New Therapeutic Preschool Launch This Fall

High Hopes Preschool and Pediatric Therapy Clinic has unveiled an ambitious strategic plan to transform early childhood education in Middle Tennessee, highlighted by the launch of an innovative therapeutic preschool model this fall. The comprehensive plan will expand services to reach 20% more children annually while also doubling home- and community-based therapy visits throughout the region.

“The latest research confirms that kindergarten readiness is directly impacted by a child’s progress with developmental milestones, starting as early as birth. Because of our in-house therapy team, High Hopes is uniquely positioned to provide an early education experience that prioritizes both pre-academic skills and developmental milestones,” said Neily Boyd, Executive Director of High Hopes. “For the first time, we are embedding our therapists directly into classrooms in deeper, more structured ways, creating a unified team focused on every aspect of a child’s development. This is a transformative moment not only for the children and families we serve locally, but for early childhood education across the country.”

Launching in fall 2026, the therapeutic preschool model at High Hopes will revolutionize how therapy and education work together by providing individualized instruction from a collaborative team of credentialed teachers, pediatric therapists, and developmental experts.

“In keeping with High Hopes’ 40-year mission, all classrooms will continue to support both children with and without disabilities,” said Boyd. “Bringing our therapists into the classroom will take that to a new level, creating a unified team that benefits every child’s full growth and development.”

Additionally outlined in its strategic plan, High Hopes will deepen its advocacy work and continue to build partnerships in rural communities throughout Middle Tennessee, focusing on home- and community-based services, family and caregiver education, and more.

Through this thoughtful expansion, High Hopes is poised to welcome new families this year. Those interested in the therapeutic preschool can learn more and submit an application by visiting www.highhopesforkids.org/admissions.

